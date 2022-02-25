UPDATE: Video released of suspect in attempted luring

L AS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man they say attempted to lure a child into his car Wednesday afternoon.

The attempted luring happened in the area of Del Mar Ave and Burnham Ave around 3 p.m.

Child luring suspect photographed on Feb. 23 near Del Mar Ave and Burnham Ave. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police say an underage girl was walking in the area when a man pulled up and asked her if she wanted to get in. An adult relative that was nearby saw what happened and confronted the man, taking his picture and pictures of his car.

Child luring suspect photographed on Feb. 23 near Del Mar Ave and Burnham Ave. (Photo: LVMPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult in his 50s with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt and a tan undershirt. He was driving a light green Toyota Prius.

Child luring suspect photographed on Feb. 23 near Del Mar Ave and Burnham Ave. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police ask if anyone has information about this man to contact South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website .

