From Chernobyl to Russian allies: Stanford expert explains Russia-Ukraine conflict
Why did Russia attack Ukraine ? What does Vladimir Putin want with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant ? Is China supporting Russia? Will the U.S. send troops? These are just a few of the many queries that people across the United States are typing into Google, to learn more about the conflict between these two countries. To get these questions answered, we spoke with Professor Amir Weiner, Ph.D., , Director of Stanford University's Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies and Associate Professor of Soviet History. Weiner teaches and writes on totalitarian movements and regimes with a focus on the Soviet polity; population politics; the Second World War; and modern mass violence. His current research is on the KGB and the Soviet surveillance state. Watch the video player above and read the text below for a comprehensive look at the complicated history and conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.
What did Putin say was his reason for invading Ukraine?Well, he had a lot to say about this. According to Weiner it's, "Mainly the issue of the genocide that is being conducted in the Donbas region against Russian citizens. This is, of course, quite a problematic argument because these people became Russian citizens breaking international law that Russia offered citizenship passport to Ukrainian citizens in this region." Second, the issue of NATO expansion. Weiner says Putin has repeated this constantly, using it as both a Russian national interest and his own personal grievance. "In 1997 you were 16 countries now you are 37. We've had enough of this, you're encroaching on us and we are not taking this anymore. This is our red line and we will use all measures. And the rhetoric is very violent, quite bombastic. Don't forget that we are a powerful nuclear power, etc. Usually we do not use this language in diplomatic interactions. He does it. Maybe sometimes he is carried away, maybe he means it. One thing that we learned with Putin - he means what he says." VIDEO: Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
Ukraine is Europe's largest country that most people know nothing about. Here's where it's located and how it gained independence from USSR.
Is it safe to say Russia declared war on Ukraine?The short answer is no. Russia did not outright declare war on Ukraine. They are conducting, what they call, a special military operation. But it's more complicated than just that. Here's what Weiner had to say: "Russia declared special military operation, which is a very elastic definition. Needless to say, this is not just a special operation to protect a Russian citizen and ethnicity in the Donbas region, it is much broader than that. They did not go as far as declaring a formal war, but what is special military operation that on the one hand is limited. You heard in the speech of Putin, which went on in all directions: we do not intend to occupy Ukraine. But basically they're all over Ukraine. And we are waiting to see if, indeed, the goal is to carve Ukraine into two pieces. To slice it into basically leaving Western Ukraine as the only untouched territory. And basically create some kind of domination in the rest - east and central Ukraine."
Will Russia launch cyber-attacks?Russia has already launched a cyber-attacks against Ukraine, according to Weiner. "The military assault was accompanied, actually preceded, by cyber-attack against Ukrainian government websites. Some successfully some less so. But certainly, this is something that has been done well before the military assault and right now, side by side. We have to wait to see what will be the Ukrainian reaction. Ukraine has its own cyber capabilities. But at this point, of course, this is part of warfare, and we should expect to hear all other military operations."
Should the United States be worried about cyber-attacks?"Well, we are engaging the cyber warfare with the Russians and Russian hackers who are employed by the Russian security services, the military intelligence. For many years they do it to us, we do it to them. Nothing new under the sun here." If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Will Russia attack the United States?When asked if we should be worried about anything else here on American soil, he stated, "I would say no." Here's his longer answer. "There's a certain red line between the superpowers, not to engage each other directly. That will be way beyond the pale and I doubt that we will get to this point of direct engagement between our militaries. We said, a priori, that we are not going to send troops to Ukraine as we should not do. Attacking each other directly militarily, is something that has not happened since the second World War, we got very close in 1962 in the Cuban Missile Crisis and it was a lesson to both sides not to do it because we are armed with nuclear power, nobody is winning in this situation, a lot of proxy wars, we fight our wars against each other with proxies. But certainly not engaging each other directly, which would be a doomsday. And nobody's looking forward to it. That does not mean that we cannot use all other means to try to deter the Russians. Deter them not necessarily from invading, because they have already invaded Ukraine. But to make them realize that there is a heavy price to pay for it economically, diplomatically. The problem is the symmetry between these two means. Military operations have direct impact, immediate that are felt on the ground as we speak. Economic sanctions take time to sink in and to take to exact their toll, but we can help them very significantly by imposing economic sanctions that will paralyze or help paralyze the Russian economy."
So is the U.S. sending troops to Ukraine?Certainly not, Weiner says. "We made it very clear. All administrations and President Biden said so - we are not sending troops and I don't see us sending troops to Ukraine." VIDEO: Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Russia invades Ukraine
Craig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, discusses impact of Russia's invastion of the Ukraine on the markets.
Comments / 0