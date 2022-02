TAMPA, Fla. — As city leaders remain torn over imposing a new noise ordinance in Tampa, discussions from the public have gone silent but not by choice. On Wednesday, instead of a crowded meeting to discuss Tampa’s new noise ordinance, there was nothing to see but a paper sign that read: "The upcoming noise ordinance meetings have been cancelled [sic]. Community members that have questions should contact their City Council member."

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO