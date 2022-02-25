Family pizzeria opens in Emmitsburg

The Martínez family didn’t grow up with pizza and pasta as staples in their El Salvador home.

But since coming to the United States, they gained a love for Italian cuisine. They realized it tasted good — really good. So they learned how to cook it.

After spending years working in other Italian restaurants, the four brothers proudly opened Tuscany’s Pizzeria and Italian Ristorante this week in Emmitsburg.

“It was a dream come true,” Kelvin Martínez said Thursday, the day after their grand opening.

His brothers Cesar, Yusthin and Enrique echoed the sentiment. Their dining room at 2 E. Main St. was totally full Wednesday, and they had a line at the counter. Someone even sent them flowers.

“I had a blast last night,” Cesar said.

The brothers are serving up an array of pizza, hot and cold subs, salads, wraps, pasta and more. Diners can try classics like spaghetti, or if you’re feeling gluttonous, there’s the Crazy Tuscany’s Pizza — complete with bacon cheese fries, ranch, cheddar and mozzarella.

“We want to show the people what we can do,” Kelvin said.

Wanting everything to be fresh, the brothers usually come in about an hour before opening to prep. They’re offering dine-in and carryout, and hope to get delivery up and running soon. Tuscany’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Before opening Thursday morning, the brothers hustled around the kitchen. Kelvin tossed a pizza, and Cesar stirred a pot of marinara sauce on the stove. The family takes pride in having the right balance of seasoning in their sauces and using their own recipes.

“That’s where the magic begins,” Cesar said as he stirred.

The eldest brother, Cesar came to the United States in 2007 after visiting family off and on. His relatives worked alongside Italians in restaurants, and Cesar soon joined them in the workforce. He has 15 years of experience in the industry, Kelvin has 14 years, while twins Enrique and Yusthin have about six.

Kelvin expressed excitement over getting to know the locals. Their first customers signed a dollar bill, which the brothers plan to frame and hang on the wall.

Living in Hagerstown, the brothers were drawn to Emmitsburg for its Catholic institutions. They came to the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes to pray, and cheered on the Mount St. Mary’s University teams at home games. During their visits, they dined at local restaurants and got to know the town. Then they noticed Stavros Pizza closed on the square.

“We saw the opportunity,” Kelvin said.

Part of the reason the brothers say they appreciate Italian food is the way it seems to bring families together. They’re happiest when they see youngsters slurping down sauce-covered noodles or families splitting a pie.

“It’s fun,” Cesar said, “I don’t think [of] it [as] a job.”

It’s a passion, Enrique added.

If you ask the Martínez brothers, working with family has its advantages. They know each other’s personalities and, if they disagree, the dispute doesn’t last long.

“We’re family,” Yusthin said, “We have that confidence with each other.”