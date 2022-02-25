ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket church gathers in prayer for Ukraine after Russian attack

By Amanda Pitts
 3 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Upon learning Russia had invaded Ukraine Wednesday night, Rev. Roman Golemba became restless.

“Tossing and turning, back and forth,” he recalled. “I didn’t sleep at all.”

The 74-year-old’s parents were Ukrainian, and he still has family living there.

“They’re all nervous,” Golemba said. “They all live in western part of Ukraine, so they’re not immediately affected yet, but of course they’re not at ease.”

“It is extremely sad,” he continued. “For them to attack us like this is so cruel. It’s inhumane, really.”

Golemba was one of a dozen Ukrainian Rhode Islanders to attend a prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church Thursday night.

He led the parish for more than two decades before retiring in 2018.

“The best that we can hope is that the aggression will stop, so no more people have to die for no good reason,” he said.

Golemba said it’s easy to feel helpless in this situation, that’s why Ukrainians turn to prayer during difficult times.

“We just pray and hope for the best, that Ukraine will be free again and we can rejoice with the rest of the world about the freedom that belongs to us. That’s the only thing we can do.”

The parish plans on also hosting a joint prayer service Sunday at noon with another nearby Ukrainian church.

