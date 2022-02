It’s official: you can mark off February 25th in your calendar as a day to spend hours battling enemies and solving puzzles in a twisted fantasy world. What? Elden Ring? No, I’m talking about The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Nintendo has confirmed that the cult classic Zelda game will be added to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 library next week.

