Medifast plans to employ 300 people at Havre de Grace warehouse

Medifast shake mixes travel down the production line at Medifast Inc. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Weight loss company Medifast said Thursday that it plans to employ up to 300 people at a newly opened distribution center in Havre de Grace.

The facility on Rock Glenn Boulevard in Harford County is the Baltimore company’s second fulfillment center dedicated to the East Coast market. It was designed to serve Medifast’s Optavia health and wellness brand and speed up delivery times.

Medifast rebranded its direct selling subsidiary in 2017, changing the name to Optavia f rom Take Shape for Life and introducing new “clean label” food products such as bars, shakes and crackers. Health coaches work directly with the program’s clients.

The company said it has tripled its sales, to $1.5 billion last year, under the new business model.

The Maryland Department of Commerce said it is exploring options to help with Medifast’s warehouse project costs, including offering tax credits tied to job creation. The state’s Job Creation Tax Credit program offers income tax credits of at least $3,000 per new job to eligible businesses that locate or expand in the state and create a minimum number of full-time positions.

Harford County added a bus stop near the facility in October to serve workers who rely on public transportation.