Sean Penn landed in Ukraine on the same day that the country was attacked by Russian forces!. Sean Penn, 61, is dedicated to his work. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine to prevent the country from joining NATO. As Hollywood stars continue to weigh in on the conflict from their homes in the United States, Sean has taken another approach and is currently in Ukraine — filming a documentary about the conflict with Russia!

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO