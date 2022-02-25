Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Heavy downpours could cause rapid rises in water. If rising water is observed, move to higher ground. Do not drive into areas covered by water. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Meigs, Perry, Washington, Morgan, Athens, Pleasants, Ritchie, northern Wirt, southwestern Tyler, north central Jackson and Wood Counties through 445 AM EST At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millersport to near Rutland. Movement was east at 95 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and briefly heavy downpours that may cause an abrupt drop in visibility and hydroplaning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Athens, Marietta, Belpre, Nelsonville, New Lexington, Harrisville, St. Marys, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Somerset, Beverly, Albany, Elizabeth, Shawnee, Coolville, Chesterhill, Perry State Forest and Forked Run State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 157 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 16. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
