Storm prompts level 1 snow advisory for Lucas County

As a storm moved through the area Thursday night, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office announced a Level 1 snow advisory as of 8:33 p.m.

"Roadways are hazardous with ice and drifting snow," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Drive cautiously."

Other counties in the region under level 1 Thursday night included Fulton, Henry, Hancock, Ottawa, and Defiance.

A separate winter weather advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Friday for the Toledo area.

"Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two-tenths of an inch," the National Weather Service said in a statement that covers multiple counties.

It said to plan on slippery road conditions.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather service said.