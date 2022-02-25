ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Storm prompts level 1 snow advisory for Lucas County

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U0so_0eOWPDHh00

As a storm moved through the area Thursday night, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office announced a Level 1 snow advisory as of 8:33 p.m.

"Roadways are hazardous with ice and drifting snow," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Drive cautiously."

Other counties in the region under level 1 Thursday night included Fulton, Henry, Hancock, Ottawa, and Defiance.

A separate winter weather advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Friday for the Toledo area.

"Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two-tenths of an inch," the National Weather Service said in a statement that covers multiple counties.

It said to plan on slippery road conditions.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather service said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Bridge project to block Route 2 during birder festival

BONO, Ohio — The bridge State Rt. 2 crosses at Cedar Creek in Jerusalem Township is one most passing motorists may not even notice as they whiz by on their way to Toledo or Port Clinton or Cedar Point, but when its replacement starts early next month, they’ll surely notice the detour.
BONO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Fulton, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Lucas County's mass vaccination clinic ending

The Lucas County Recreation Center will host its last coronavirus vaccination clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Decreasing demand is prompting the mass clinics’ end, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said. Since the Rec Centers clinics’ Jan. 5, 2021 inception, 181 clinics have resulted in 102,126 vaccinations being administered.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy