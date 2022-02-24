Weindel enters race in Saint Pauls

To the Editor:

My name is Joseph Gerard Weindel.

I was born Jan. 14, 1981. My hometown is Mantua, New Jersey.

I am the son of Jerry and Karen Weindel. My father was town commissioner and mayor.

I moved to Saint Pauls, North Carolina, when I was 19 years old and have been a resident ever since.

I am a lieutenant on the Saint Pauls Fire Department and have been active with the Fire Department for 19 years.

I am currently on the planning board with the town.

I am a local business owner and entrepreneur.

I feel I would be a good asset to the town and for the people.

Joseph Gerard Weindel

Saint Pauls