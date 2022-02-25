ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Public Enemy's Chuck D talks Marvel vs. DC and creating his own comic

By Jeff Spry
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Enemy’s legendary lead rapper might have mellowed slightly in recent years, but his creative output is still reaching impressionable new minds. As part of the pioneering hip-hop band that included Flavor Flav, Terminator X, and Professor Griff, Chuck D (aka, Carlton Douglas Ridenhour) assaulted the music industry and MTV crowd...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
Vanity Fair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creators Trust Their Own Comic Timing

Who says you can’t go home again? After two seasons of traveling on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—from Paris and the Catskills in season two to a doomed cross-country comedy tour in season three—Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel is back in the New York groove for season four. But her return to the Big Apple, which plays out in the season’s first two episodes (now available on Amazon), doesn’t come without its difficulties.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Comics 411: Thoughts on Marvel’s Ghost Rider Relaunch

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Top Comic Book Couples Here’s...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Power's 50 Cent making DC Comics movie

Power's Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is developing a live-action feature based on Christopher Priest's Xerø series from DC Comics. The rapper and actor will produce the movie adaptation, and he also plans to spawn an entirely new franchise from it, too. In a synopsis shared by Deadline, the movie...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

DC Features Daniel Johnston’s Artwork on Upcoming Batman Comic

Following last months’ unveiling of a tribute mural on West Seventh Street, DC Comics offers its own celebration of the late Austin artist Daniel Johnston. A new issue of DC’s Batman comic book series, Batman #121, will offer three limited-edition covers with art by Johnston. The covers feature the artist’s colorful, off-kilter renditions of superheroes Batman, Superman, and one of DC’s New Gods, Orion. On March 1, the comics will be released locally by Austin Books & Comics.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#The Public Enemy#Flavor Flav#Mtv#Z2 Comics#Inverse#Urban Legends
Billboard

Chuck D Describes His Selection Process for Audible’s ‘Songs That Shook Up The Planet’

Hip-hop pioneer Chuck D knows a thing or two about how music can inspire change — as a member of the iconic group Public Enemy, the MC has helped create some of the most memorable anthems ever created to help question the status quo. That’s why Audible Originals tapped the 61-year-old legend to lead the charge for the latest installment in their Words + Music series. Released Feb. 3, Audible’s Songs That Shook Up The Planet finds Chuck D serving as curator, crafting a list of records that have impacted the world on a political and socially conscious level.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

DC's Stephanie Williams Talks Creating a New Origin for Nubia and Teases Role in Trial of the Amazons

The world of Wonder Woman has been one of the most compelling corners of the DC Universe over the past two years, especially Nubia & The Amazons, which has introduced a bevy of new lore and characters into the mix. Everything has been leading to the upcoming Trial of the Amazons event, which will bring together Diana, Nubia, Hippolyta, Yara, Cassie, and the rest of the Wonder Woman universe. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Nubia and The Amazons writer Stephanie Williams all about the series as well as how Nubia is adjusting to being Queen and what ultimately brings all of these Amazons together in the first place.
TV SERIES
Y105

DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
aiptcomics

Marvel Comics releases ‘Marvel’s Voices: Legacy’ trailer

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for tomorrow’s Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 which celebrates Black History Month. It’s a rather good comic, if I do say so myself, and features Marvel’s Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos writing and drawing a tale in Wakanda, and superstar novelist Victor LaValle teams up with artist Karen Darboe for a story starring Moon Girl like you’ve never seen her before!
COMICS
NME

Snoop Dogg explains how Queen Elizabeth stopped him getting kicked out of the UK

Snoop Dogg has recalled how Queen Elizabeth stopped him from getting thrown out of the UK the 1990s. He spoke about the Queen in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, recounting a UK newspaper cover story in 1994 with Snoop that called on lawmakers to “kick this evil bastard out” in reference to first and second-degree murder charges that Snoop was facing. He was on tour in the UK at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Friends 'Concerned' Former Talk Show Host Is Missing Medical Appointments Following Bombshell Sherri Shepherd Show Announcement: Report

Wendy Williams is starting to worry friends as she reportedly spirals from the bombshell announcement that Sherri Shepherd would be permanently taking over The Wendy Williams Show time slot in the Fall. Following months of health woes suffered by the 57-year-old former radio DJ, producers announced on Tuesday, February 22,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy