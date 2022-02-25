F1 drivers optimistic that new cars will improve racing

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
And while AlphaTauri elected to go down the Haas route and only reveal some digital renders, what we can see already points to the AT03 having some design individuality thanks to several distinctive design elements. First up, the nose and front wing interact in a very different way to the...
Minnesota is known as the land of ten thousand lakes and most are frozen deep in the winter. That makes them safe enough not only for ice skaters but also for a competition most might not expect see on the ice. John Lauritsen has the story.
Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain. However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already...
Comments / 0