F1 drivers optimistic that new cars will improve racing

Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain. However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO