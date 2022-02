The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers (PWV), a wilderness trail stewardship organization, is looking to expand our Ride With A Purpose program, as part of our trail restoration volunteer efforts. Join us as we serve as wilderness rangers and host riding trails in support of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the United States Forest Service. Our riders assist the Forest Service in educating the public about managing and protecting the wilderness and backcountry areas. The riders also provide support in accessing hard-to-reach areas when rebuilding trails, reconstructing bridges, removing dangerous trees all of which were impacted by the Cameron Peak fire.

