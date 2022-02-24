ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital Publishers Prepare to Ditch Google's AMP Service

By The Daily Upside
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Could Facebook Be Dead In The Water?

Since its launch nearly two decades ago, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has become a media giant like no other - stretching to every corner of the globe and counting more than half of the entire population as users. The company’s re-branding to Meta at the end of last year was supposed to be the next step in its evolution. However, a matter of months later and it has been anything but.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#Auction#Amp#Publishers#Ditch Google#Amp Service#Motley Fool#The Daily Upside#Accelerated Mobile Pages#The Washington Post#Vox#Buzzfeed#Bdg#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
Android Central

Facebook Reels launches globally to double down on TikTok rivalry

Meta also introduced more ads and editing features to Reels. Meta announced the global launch of Facebook Reels, along with new editing features and ad opportunities. The Reels platform is available both on Android and iOS, where users can access various features already found on Instagram Reels. Meta is also...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ars Technica

Australia’s standoff against Google and Facebook worked—sort of

Over Zoom, Australia’s communications minister, Paul Fletcher, has the air of a man in the middle of a victory speech. He credits his team and the country’s competition regulator for succeeding where others had failed: forcing tech giants to pay for news. “There were a lot of people saying you can't really succeed in taking on the global digital giants,” he says, sitting beneath strip lighting in his Sydney constituency office. But Fletcher and Australia’s federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, persevered. In 2020, when the Australian government asked the competition regulator to develop a law that would force tech giants to pay for the news that appears on their feeds, Fletcher was aware of the stories others used as warnings. When Germany’s biggest news publisher, Axel Springer, tried to block Google from running snippets of its articles in 2014, it backtracked after just two weeks once traffic plunged. When Spain tried to force Google to pay for news in 2014, the search giant just left—blocking Google News in the country for seven years.
TECHNOLOGY
Miami Herald

Facebook Tries to Take Down TikTok

It's hard to fathom that Chinese short viral video app TikTok, that went international only four years back, is giving Facebook a run for its money. Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has teed up his focus on its own TikTok like feature Reels and spoke about getting hammered by competition in his latest earnings call.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

European Publishers sue Google over display advertising

The European Publishers Council (EPC) filed an antitrust complaint against Google over uncompetitive practices in the advertising market. The new complaint was raised with the European Commission (EC), and it’s asking Google to make a stop at practices that crush the competition. Google is having a tough time, it...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy