ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Station 19 Recap: Cliff Notes — Plus, Owen's Fate Revealed… or Is It?

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gonH_0eOWNR2X00

Click here to read the full article.

Returning from its holiday hiatus Thursday, Station 19 not only resolved at least the first part of Grey’s Anatomy ’s midseason-finale cliffhanger, it dealt Sullivan the break for which he’d been angling but in a way he never would’ve wanted, and dropped the mother of all shocks on poor Vic. And if you read on, we’ll go over all the deets…

‘I SEE GOO’ | Early on in “Started From the Bottom,” we met McAllister’s replacement, Natasha Ross ( Greenleaf vet Merle Dandrige), an ex-Marine who knew Sullivan 15 years ago in San Diego. (How well -acquainted “Tasha” and “Sully” were remained unclear.) Quickly, the new chief established herself as no-nonsense and as transparent as a freshly washed window pane. Aside from breaking up the old boys club that McAllister had made of the SFD, her first order of business was to green-light the health clinic that Ben, Jack and Carina had pitched. “You can celebrate,” she told Warren and Gibson. But they didn’t much feel like doing so, given that the city was offering only about a fifth of the money they’d need.

After most of the firefighters were called away to the scene of Owen’s unfortunate cliff dive, Jack brainstormed fundraising ideas with Carina and Vic, who jogged over because she couldn’t sit home alone anymore grieving for Dean and wondering whether she and Theo were still a couple. Soon, they were distracted by the arrival of a couple of kids, one of whom was, unbeknownst to her, having her first period. Later, Vic confided in Carina that she had been having palpitations, prompting the doctor to insist that she accompany her to the ER. As you’d expect, Hughes balked. But if she told Carina there was a gas leak, so she’d better jump out a window, the doc would do it. In other words, Vic had no choice but to be sensible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeYBD_0eOWNR2X00 ‘DRIVE FAST’ | En route to the ravine in which Owen was trapped, Sullivan assured Maya that he’d support her if Natasha asked for a reference but insisted he didn’t really know the new chief. (Hmm… ) For his part, Travis wanted Vic back at work pronto so that she could process her grief around her family. At the scene of the accident, incident commander Andy kicked butt, doing her best to assure that Ben didn’t go rogue and put anyone in harm’s way to try to save his friend. Not that her best prevented Warren from doing exactly that by rushing down the ravine with Sullivan right behind him, basically saying over and over, “Dude, wait, no, stop, think.” By the hardest, Owen, who was conscious but trapped with a shattered leg, was eventually extricated from the SUV. As if to underscore how poorly Ben was taking orders, he had himself hoisted up with Owen when he was lifted to the top of the embankment to be taken to Grey Sloan. (It looked like he’d make it, but we wouldn’t know for sure for sure until Grey’s Anatomy recapped here .)

After the stunts he’d pulled, Warren was, predictably, in hot water. “You risked your patient’s life,” barked Beckett. “You risked your team’s lives.” The water Beckett was in wasn’t exactly tepid, either. Natasha had already warned him that he’d used up his second chance. And, as Andy noted to him — impressing Natasha in doing so — “Your team isn’t well. Get them in order before I have to bury another friend.” Moving on to Ben, Andy asked if he was OK. It was all well and good for everyone to think of him as “Dad,” but it also put a lotta pressure on him, she acknowledged. Meanwhile, taking Travis aside, Natasha observed that his record made him a perfect candidate for promotion. Respectfully pass, said Michael’s widower. “When people die at work, I don’t wanna be the one who made the call that got ’em killed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08At03_0eOWNR2X00 ‘DID YOU KNOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?’ | As the hour drew to a close, Travis asked Maya to talk to Beckett about getting Vic put back to work, Beckett informed Ben that desk duty and counseling were in his future, and having observed Sullivan in action and reviewed his record, Natasha gave him what she considered a long-overdue promotion to lieutenant. Afterwards, he followed her out to the parking lot. Ack, she all but said. “I just made you lieutenant,” she reminded him. “Don’t let them know that we’re friends.” He didn’t want anyone to know, either. If they found out, he’d lose all the credibility he’d worked so hard to build back up. Finally, Carina told Vic that her heart was fine, but… surprise! She was pregnant.

What did you think of the midseason premiere? The new chief? Ben’s risky moves? Vic’s shock? On your way to the comments, grade the episode in the poll below.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Severance Premiere Recap: I Left My Mind at the Office — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. If you’re looking for a dark, twisty, Black Mirror-y sci-fi thriller, Apple TV+’s Severance is now open for business. Ready for your orientation? Friday’s premiere opens on a stark image: a woman (Man Seeking Woman‘s Britt Lower) lying face down on a long conference table. As she wakes up dazed, a voice on the intercom gently prods her to take a brief survey. She doesn’t know where she is or how she got there, and she rushes around the room, trying to open each door in a panic. But they’re all locked. She finally...
TV SERIES
TVLine

AGT Fan Favorite Nightbirde Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle; Howie Mandel Remembers Her 'Inspirational Light'

Click here to read the full article. Jane Marczewski, who captured viewers’ hearts in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer, TMZ reports. She was 31. “[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted on Monday. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.” AGT host Terry Crews also posted this statement to Instagram shortly after the news broke: “We are saddened to...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Teases Big Upton Episode — See New Photos

Click here to read the full article. A simple jog becomes so much more for Chicago P.D.‘s Hailey Upton when the Dick Wolf procedural returns with an all-new episode next week. The hour, titled “Still Water” and airing Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on NBC, looks to test the Intelligence cop’s grit once again when she witnesses a horrific car crash and risks her life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, however, “the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” per the official synopsis. See photos from the episode, which find her diving into...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station 19#Grey S Anatomy#Ex Marine#Sfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Does Mouch die in Chicago Fire?

Mouch (Christian Stolte) is a Chicago Fire institution. The character has been delighting audiences since the pilot episode, oftentimes bringing a steady hand and fatherly advice to the younger men in the 51. Conversely, Chicago Fire is known for killing characters off in shocking fashion. There have been several sudden...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Big General Hospital Paternity Reveal… That the Show Forgot to Actually Reveal

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Underutilized Young & Restless Heartthrob Lands On His Feet

From the drama of daytime, former soap actor sets the stage for an electrifying performance. The last time we saw Jason Canela’s Arturo (Abby’s ex) in Genoa City was when he returned to attend his brother Rey’s wedding to Sharon in December 2020 — and for those who don’t recall, the character left prior to that to live in Miami with Mia (Rey’s ex) and their son Mateo. Though we would’ve much rather seen Arturo stay in town to face new drama-filled obstacles, we are glad to report that the actor is currently part of an exciting musical and playing a high-profile name.
MIAMI, FL
CinemaBlend

After Fans React To Latest The Bachelor Snafu, Clayton Echard And Elizabeth Corrigan Both Speak Out

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the January 31 episode of The Bachelor, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!. Clayton Echard truly shocked viewers on the most recent episode of The Bachelor when he put an end to the feud between Elizabeth Corrigan and Shanae Ankney by sending Corrigan home. While fans were privy to Ankney’s manipulations, the leading man was seemingly unaware of the situation until watching it on ABC with the rest of us. He faced immediate backlash on social media from livid fans, which has prompted both Echard and then Corrigan to speak out. Let’s break down what happened.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Peter Bergman Reveals Jack’s True Love on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Over the years, Jack Abbott has had many different romances on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, but has he ever found true love? “Oh, yeah,” portrayer Peter Bergman declared to Soaps In Depth. “I think the real truth is that Jack has had a number of true loves. I think Jack dives in face-first and that has been his problem. He is completely totally smitten and doesn’t do all the work to moderate that, to build on that. He thinks he can stay the same and love somebody like that.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Those Young & Restless Test Results May Be Setting Up Devon for the Father of All Heartbreaks — and Putting Nate in a Horrifying Position

Devon was elated to hear that he’s a full match… but there may be a devastating downside. It’s been a nail-biting time for Abby, Chance, and Devon on Young & Restless as young Dominic faced a bone marrow aspiration test after becoming lethargic and refusing to eat. Chance has done his best to be strong for Abby, even as he struggles with his PTSD after the explosion in Spain, and Devon leaned on Amanda for support.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy