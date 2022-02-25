Peach State standout set to visit Tiger Town soon

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Georgia-based defensive end in the class of 2023 has set a visit to Clemson.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star AJ Hoffler confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus on March 5 for Clemson’s Junior Day.

At the beginning of last month, Hoffler heard from Lemanski Hall and has kept in consistent contact with Clemson’s defensive ends coach since then. Now, he’ll be paying a visit to Clemson’s campus.

Hoffler — a 6-5, 245-pound junior — is considered by Rivals to be the nation’s No. 29 defensive end and No. 24 prospect in the Peach State for the 2023 recruiting class.

This past season, Hoffler recorded 51 tackles (21 for loss), 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!