BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — This isn’t a normal Tuesday — it’s Twosday, Feb. 22, 2022. It’s a palindrome date, which means it’s the same forward as it is backward. How about this for a birthday? “It’s really, really exciting,” Katie Gerrity said. Katie and Ryan Gerrity are with one of their twins born on Twosday. Meet Addison, who weighs 6 1/2 pounds. Addison’s sister, Rylee, weighed just under 4 pounds and is in the NICU. “Building up her nutrition there and get her a little bit chubbier,” Ryan said. The twins were born at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on...

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO