Sacramento County, CA

HIV, STD Rates Rose During Pandemic In Sacramento County

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

As COVID-19 cases decline, healthcare professionals are...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Modesto Bee

California state jobs: Here are some of highest paying openings in Sacramento County

The state of California is hiring and paying high wages in the Department of Child Support Services, Health Care Services, State Hospitals and more. Remember, the California Department of Human Resources implemented COVID-19 testing of all unvaccinated state employees working on site as an additional health and safety standard. Those who seek exemption of testing and facial covering must provide proof of vaccination.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Nevada County school district could opt for education over exclusion in enforcing mask mandate

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) could change the way they enforce the state's student mask mandate at a Tuesday board meeting. The agenda item comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the California mask mandate for all vaccinated people last week. However, masks were still required in settings like schools. After the mandate ended, there have been various protests for mask mandates to end for everyone.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KCTV 5

New CDC mask recommendations change little for most of metro

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- New CDC mask guidance has taken a lot more of the nation out of the high-risk zone, but not so much locally. What the CDC changed is the metrics for determining risk. Previously the focus was on new cases and positivity rates, which measured spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRA.com

MAP: Fentanyl-related deaths by California county and age for 2020

Fentanyl-related deaths are becoming much more common, and some experts suspect the problem has gotten worse during the pandemic. The drug is a synthetic opioid often used in counterfeit drugs. When produced illegally and outside of a pharmacy, it's impossible to assure quality control and ingesting one can have deadly consequences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Scientific American

Discovery of New HIV Variant Sends Warning for COVID Pandemic

As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has spread throughout the world, many observers have failed to take note of the millions of illnesses and deaths caused by HIV—another virus that has approached pandemic status during its history. Now an HIV variant that is more virulent and transmissible has been discovered in the Netherlands, where it apparently has been circulating for decades, according to new research. Luckily, none of the variant’s new mutations make it resistant to widely used therapies. But the finding may offer a warning for how the COVID pandemic could proceed in the coming months: viruses do not necessarily evolve to become milder.
SCIENCE
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

As Fentanyl Overdoses Rise, So Does Use of 'Party Drug' Test Strips

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Potent and poisonous, the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every corner of the U.S. illegal street drug market, experts warn. In the process, it's killing addicts and recreational "party drug" users alike. "This is the time of fentanyl, a drug that's 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. [The drug] tells our brain to stop breathing and then causes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Robert J Hansen

Kaiser fails to provide life saving care to Sacramento woman for years

Regina White looking over her medical records at her home on February 16, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) In April 2019, Regina White had been feeling discomfort and pain in her abdomen which led her to call her regular doctor early that morning and was told by a nurse that she had to get to Kaiser Permanente hospital immediately. She had to drive herself to the hospital around 5 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Fentanyl Deaths

The U.S. is grappling with a drug epidemic. More than 200,000 Americans have died from a fentanyl overdose since 2015. Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More Americans ages 18-45 were killed by fentanyl than any other cause […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

