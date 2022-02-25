ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

VHS trombonist performs at Carnegie Hall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Sabbavarapu, of Steiner Ranch, was selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. The Vandegrift sophomore performed trombone 1 in early February with the High School Honors Band. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform at the Carnegie Hall,” said Sabbavarapu,...

The Day

Friends & Neighbors: Montville high schooler performs at Carnegie Hall

Ava Meislitzer, a student at Montville High School, has been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Meislitzer performed soprano recently with the Honors Performance Series Concert Choir. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
MONTVILLE, CT
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Carnegie Hall drops Gergiev

The hall announced tonight that, in consultation with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, it has agreed that Valery Gergiev should not conduct this weekend, nor should Denis Matsuev appear as soloist. Both are close associates and apoligists for President Putin. Gergiev will be replaced by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. A great...
ENTERTAINMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

Prominent Putin-supporting Russian classical stars not performing at Carnegie Hall this weekend

NEW YORK — Carnegie Hall is saying “nyet” to two prominent, Putin-supporting musicians who were supposed to perform at the vaunted concert space this weekend. “Recent world events” have booted prominent Russian conductor and Russian President Vladimir Putin pal Valery Gergiev off the world-renowned stage, where he will not conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the venue said Thursday.
WORLD
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall Cancels Concerts Featuring Valery Gergiev & Mariinsky Orchestra

(Photo by Valeri Guérguiev) Carnegie Hall has canceled all performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev scheduled for this May. The Russian orchestra was set to perform on May 3 and 4. In a statement, Carnegie Hall stated that the cancelation was due to recent world events and ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.
PERFORMING ARTS
CBS New York

Young New York violinist joins Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK -- One of the world's most prestigious orchestras is returning to Carnegie Hall for the first time since the pandemic began, and one of the youngest members on stage is a native New Yorker. Lucas Stratmann, 25, is a violinist in the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Academy. The Murray Hill native moved to Austria in September to train alongside 11 other young musicians. They will join the entire ensemble Friday at 8 p.m. Stratmann has been playing violin since he was 3 years old. He's a graduate of LaGuardia High School and the Julliard School. "The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the best orchestras in the world, and it's been a privilege for me to be able to play with my colleagues," Stratmann said. The Vienna Philharmonic also performs at Carnegie Hall this Saturday and Sunday. We're told there are still tickets available. Watch CBS2 News Sunday Morning at 8:45 a.m. for more on Stratmann's journey in our "Broadway and Beyond" segment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall debut for Arab-Jewish chamber orchestra

Israel’s first professional orchestra of Arab and Jewish musicians will make its first US appearance on March 18 at Carnegie Hall. The Galilee Chamber Orchestra, with artistic director, Saleem Ashkar, will give the annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert, with Joshua Bell as soloist. The concert will be aired on...
MUSIC
CBS New York

New Yorker Lucas Stratmann performs at Carnegie Hall as one of Vienna Philharmonic's youngest musicians

NEW YORK -- One of Europe's most prestigious orchestras returned to Carnegie Hall for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.Sunday night marks the final performance for the Vienna Philharmonic. One of the youngest musicians on stage, a native New Yorker, gave CBS2's Lisa Rozner a preview.Lucas Stratmann's passion for the violin started when he was just 3 years old."The violin, I feel is a part of me," Stratmann said. "I think the biggest thing that is the instrument allows me to share this beautiful art that exists."Stratmann, 25, grew up in Murray Hill and, while attending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

