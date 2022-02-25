ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,”...

keyt.com

