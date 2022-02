The Biden administration has denied a viral internet meme that it responded to Russia’s nuclear escalation by adding social distancing and masking to advice for Americans facing nuclear attack.The Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Independent that no changes were made to the “nuclear explosion” guidelines on Ready.gov website in response to Vladimir Putin’s atomic escalation.“It is not true that the Covid social distancing language was updated in response to the situation with Russia-Ukraine,” FEMA spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said.“COVID protocols were originally added in 2020, and pages are now going through reviews to update that language based on new CDC...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO