ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crews Respond To Semi Rollover On I-44 Near Sooner Rd

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are responding to a rolled over semi truck...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Troopers respond to semi fire on I-15

The Pocatello Fire Department reports crews were busy Tuesday morning working a semi fire on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 62 near Port of Entry. The post Troopers respond to semi fire on I-15 appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover
WTRF- 7News

I-70 shut down near The Highlands due to semi on fire

I-70 Eastbound is currently shut down because of a semi that is on fire. Traffic is currently backed up near Cabela Drive due to both Eastbound lanes being closed The semi is on fire at mile marker 11 just past the Highlands exit and before the Dallas Pike exit. There are no reports of injuries […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Minnesota

Semi Truck Rolls Off I-94 Near St. Croix River

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — A semi truck has gone off the I-94 bridge over the St. Croix River. The St. Croix Sheriff’s office tells us the semi was traveling westbound. Ultimately, it landed on an embankment just before the icy river. They were able to rescue the driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Now they want to make sure there’s no fuel leaking, while they work on getting the truck out of there. Authorities did not close traffic on I-94. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

Crews responded to structure fire at abandoned hotel near SW 6th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near SW 6th this afternoon. According to officials, at around 3:16 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported fire at an abandoned motel near 6th and McMasters. The first crew to arrive found heavy smoke coming from...
AMARILLO, TX
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crews respond to crash on I-70 in Columbia

(KMIZ) LINK: Closings and delays 8:40 a.m. MoDOT is warning drivers of possible delays after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in Columbia. Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert around 8:25 a.m. about the crash in the eastbound lanes near mile-marker 125. The eastbound passing lane of I-70 is blocked, according to The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crews respond to crash on I-70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
News On 6

Crews Respond To Injury Accident On Eastbound I-40, Traffic Slowed

Crews are responding to an injury accident involving a semi at the junction near I-40 & I-35. The accident is in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at the Ft. Smith junction. Two lanes of I-40 remain open but traffic is moving slow in the area. This is a developing story.
TRAFFIC
KFDA

Crews responded to structure fire near northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire near northwest Amarillo this morning. According to the press release, the Amarillo Fire Department was near BSA hospital just before noon today on a report of smoke. The first unit arrived and found smoke coming from the roof of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Semi rollover on I-10 in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Crockett County Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters, EMS and Texas DPS responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 10 Friday evening, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office. The 18-wheeler is currently blocking I-10 eastbound in Crockett County. Road crews are working to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Traffic is currently being […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Dallas News

I-35E in Denton closed as crews respond to crashed 18-wheelers

Interstate 35E in Denton was shut down Thursday morning after two 18-wheelers crashed in separate accidents Thursday morning. The closure was expected to last several hours. Denton Fire Department said on Twitter the crashes happened after 4 a.m. The highway was shut down in both directions between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane.
DENTON, TX
News On 6

I-35 Northbound Reopened Near Wynnewood After Semi Accident

The northbound lanes of I-35 near Wynnewood have reopened after a semi crash Friday afternoon. According to DPS, the truck blew a tire causing it to leave the roadway. It rolled over 1 and a half times coming to a rest on the roof. The driver was pinned for about...
WYNNEWOOD, OK
Gephardt Daily

Semi carrying apples tips on I-84 overpass near Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck hauling apples has tipped over on an Interstate 84 bridge over Interstate 15 in the Riverdale area. The driver is unhurt, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. The accident happened at about 9:07 a.m. on...
RIVERDALE, UT
News On 6

Police Investigating Overnight Burglary At Tulsa Gas Station

Tulsa police are investigating a burglary at a gas station near 81st and Sheridan. The alarm was tripped around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, and police said the cameras caught someone inside the store. Police said the person smashed the front door with a rock but was gone when officers arrived...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Dead, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Sunday Morning Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that resulted in two fatalities Sunday morning. Authorities said two vehicles collided just before 3 a.m. near U.S. Highway 83 and Hollow N1190 in Beaver County. One vehicle had four occupants, including the driver. Two passengers, identified as 26-year-old Samuel Hurtado and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy