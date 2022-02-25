ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEJFf_0eOWKp8U00

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 film “MASH," died Thursday.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield's love interest in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” And she was a regular in Altman's films, appearing in 1970's “Brewster McCloud," 1992's “The Player” and 1994's “Ready to Wear.”

But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy “MASH."

In the film's key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.

“This isn't a hospital, this is an insane asylum!” she screams at her commanding officer.

She carries on a torrid affair with the equally uptight Major Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, demanding that he kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over the camp's public address speakers, earning her the nickname.

Kellerman said Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very freeing, positive experience,” she told Dick Cavett in a 1970 TV interview. “For the first time in my life I took chances, I didn’t suck in my cheeks, or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards , but her best supporting actress was its only acting nod despite a cast that included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The movie would be turned into a TV series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in Kellerman's role.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, moving to Los Angeles as a child and attending Hollywood High School.

Her initial interest was in jazz singing, and she was signed to a contract with Verve records at age 18. She opted to pursue acting and didn't put out any music until 1972, when she released the album “Roll With the Feeling." She would sing on the side, and sometimes in roles, throughout her career, releasing her last album, “Sally,” in 2007.

She took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

She worked mostly in television early in her career, with a lead role in 1962's “Cheyenne” and guest appearances on “The Twilight Zone, “The Outer Limits,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and “Bonanza.”

Her appearance in the original “Star Trek” pilot as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner won her cult status among fans.

She would work primarily in film in the years following “MASH,” including 1972's “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and 1975's “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins," both with Alan Arkin, 1973's “Slither” with James Caan, 1979's ”A Little Romance" with Laurence Olivier and 1980's “Foxes” with Jodie Foster.

She would work into her 80s, with several acclaimed television performances in her final years.

She starred in the comedy series “Decker” with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron's mother on his series “Maron.”

“Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone.”

And in 2014 she was nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to movie producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.

———

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: @andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Southern Minnesota News

Original Hot Lips Houlihan Passes Away

Los Angeles, Calf. — Sally Kellerman who stared as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the Movie M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane says he passed away early Thursday morning at an assisted care facility. She had been battling dementia. Jack tells...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Actress Sally Kellerman Dead at 84

Veteran actress Sally Kellerman has died at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane, told The Hollywood Reporter that she passed away on Feb. 24 at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills after a battle with dementia. Although perhaps best known for her Oscar-nominated role of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s film M*A*S*H, soap fans will remember her for her brief turn as Constance Bingham on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI

Photos: Sally Kellerman through the years

Photos: Sally Kellerman through the years Sally Kellerman, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H,” died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. She was 84. Here are some memorable photos from the actress' life and career. (David Cairns/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
James Caan
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Donald Sutherland
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Don Most Reveals ‘Happy Days’ Costars Ron Howard and Anson Williams Are Still ‘Like Family’ to Him

On Happy Days, redheaded Ralph Malph was always making a joke or playing pranks to attract girls’ attention at Arnold’s Drive-In. But the sweetly goofy character was nothing like the actor who portrayed him. “In high school, I was the exact opposite of Ralph,” Don Most confesses to Closer. “I was more like Richie Cunningham, an honor student, co-captain of my swimming team and kind of shy.” It’s a testament to Don’s acting skills that he made Ralph so real and lovable.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards
Popculture

Hallmark Cancels Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel canceled three mystery series over the past few months. There will be no further installments of the Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises. The stars of each franchise wound up breaking the bad news to their fans on their own. Back in November,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik almost lost Amy role to future cast member

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik almost lost the chance to play Amy to a fellow cast member.Bialik first appeared on the show in the season three finale after auditioning for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler.However, another actor competing for the role was Kate Micucci, who ended up joining the sitcom in a season six episode, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof”, which was broadcast nine years ago this week. Micucci made her debut in the show as Raj’s love interest, Lucy, and appeared for a total of eight episodes.Bialik, meanwhile, became part of the Big Bang Theory furniture,...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

ABC News

559K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy