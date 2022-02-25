ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thanks Russia :( VP Harris not coming to Louisiana

 3 days ago

A planned trip to Louisiana by Vice President Kamala Harris has been called off due to the situation in Ukraine.

The cancellation of the trip also brought a statement from Governor John Bel Edwards on the Russian invasion of its sovereign neighbor:

“The Vice President has delayed her trip to Louisiana, which is a wise and understandable decision given the state of affairs with Ukraine. I am praying for the President and the Vice President and their advisors and our military leaders at this time, that they may act with strength and resolve in response to this escalating conflict. I look forward to welcoming her to our great state at a more appropriate time."

“I am holding the people of Ukraine in my prayers and in my heart, as their safety and sovereignty is threatened. The Ukrainians deserve to know peace and I hope all Louisianans will join me in praying that this peace comes swiftly."

“No one knows precisely what the coming weeks and months will bring, but I am also praying for the members of our American military and their families, who always stand ready to defend freedom alongside our allies.”

