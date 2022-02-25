ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Household energy bills are set to more than double and hit £3,000 this year and petrol could rocket to £1.70 a litre as economic shock triggered by Moscow tightens the squeeze on cost of living

By Lucy White, Hugo Duncan, Katie Weston For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Average household energy bills are set to hit £3,000 this year and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre after the price of oil passed $100 a barrel, experts warned last night.

Britons are braced for the price of gas, electricity, petrol, holidays and even a loaf bread to soar as the invasion of Ukraine tightens the squeeze on the cost of living.

One immediate effect was for stock markets in London and the rest of the world to fall – knocking a big hole in people's pensions and savings.

All this could fuel runaway inflation, narrowing household budgets and thus raising the fear that central banks will put up interest rates.

Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of world wheat and 80 per cent of sunflower seeds, used for cooking oil.

Ukraine's government said tanks and troops rolled across the border on Thursday morning in what it called a 'full-scale war' that could rewrite the geopolitical order of the world.

The move saw one economist predict that, if the jumps in oil, gas and electricity products on Thursday are sustained, it could push inflation to 8.2 per cent in April - and would only fall back to 6.5 per cent by the end of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUvR3_0eOWKmjX00
Experts have warned that average household energy bills could hit £3,000 this year and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre. Pictured: A Shell petrol station near London Bridge on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SpRQ_0eOWKmjX00
Wholesale gas prices spiked 40 per cent, fuelling fears that millions face two massive increases in energy bills

Analysts Capital Economics said: 'Most of these exports leave from Black Sea ports, at the heart of where conflict might occur.'

Fighting could also wreck crops and it is estimated that rising agricultural prices would add 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points to the rise in the cost of living, which is already expected to hit 7.25 per cent in April.

Savings and pensions will also suffer. Yesterday £89.7billion was wiped off stocks in London as the FTSE 100 index of Britain's biggest companies fell by 3.9 per cent.

That will squeeze the investments of anyone with shares in their pensions and ISAs.

The Moscow stock exchange dropped 45 percentage points at one stage yesterday and finished down 33 per cent.

The rouble also plummeted to a record low against the dollar.

In London, traders were already worried about rising inflation caused by the pandemic, and concerns that central banks could put up interest rates to keep a lid on prices, making it more expensive to borrow money.

Russ Mould, of AJ Bell, an investment company, said that war would see 'markets go through a difficult period for longer than people might have previously expected'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDOyy_0eOWKmjX00
Oil pumping jacks known as 'nodding donkeys' operate in an oil field near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan, Russia, in March 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6nex_0eOWKmjX00

Wholesale gas prices spiked 40 per cent, fuelling fears that millions face two massive increases in energy bills.

The average bill for a typical household is due to rise by £700 to just under £2,000 in April, but analysts suggest there could now be a second increase of £1,000 in October.

The UK wholesale price of gas rose by 36 per cent to 290p per therm. Earlier in the day it had hit 348p per therm, more than eight times the price a year ago.

This will feed through to electricity, because much of this comes from power stations that burn gas.

Martin Young, an analyst at Investec, expects 'a significant jump in the cap in October. This could be devastating for UK households'.

Europe is reliant on gas from Russia and any interruption to supplies as the result of conflict or sanctions is expected to drive up global prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWLUa_0eOWKmjX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyYrM_0eOWKmjX00
Yesterday, £89.7b was wiped off stocks in London as the FTSE 100 index of Britain's biggest companies fell by 3.9%. Pictured: Currency traders at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul today

Britain gets less than 3 per cent of its gas from Russia, but any rise in the global price will push up the figure UK homes and businesses have to pay.

At one point yesterday the oil price reached $105.79. Russia is a big exporter of oil, and fears of disruption to supply left the price of a barrel of crude hovering at about $103 last night, its highest for almost eight years.

This week, unleaded hit a new record of nearly 149.5p a litre and diesel almost 153p.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, told Radio 4's Today porgramme that if the situation in Ukraine continued 'you can forget about petrol at £1.70 a litre, which is where it's heading now. It will be significantly higher'.

The Road Haulage Association said that delivery costs will spiral, sending prices in the shops higher still.

The Government said it will monitor and offer support as required if the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia leads to a surge in global food prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oufft_0eOWKmjX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Fdbn_0eOWKmjX00
A war could lead to significant disruption to ship movements around the Black Sea, which could fuel higher food inflation

Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat and corn, with economists warning the cost-of-living crisis in the UK could be exacerbated with inflation rising well beyond current predictions of around 7% later this year.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said if the jumps in oil, gas and electricity products on Thursday are sustained, it could push inflation to 8.2 per cent in April.

It would only fall back to 6.5 per cent by the end of the year, he added.

Inflation hit 5.5 per cent in January and the Bank of England believes it will peak at more than 7 per cent in April when huge 50 per cent increases in domestic energy bills when the new price cap hits.

Mr Tombs said: 'Today's surge in oil, natural gas and electricity prices, if sustained, points to an extra 1.5pp boost to the UK CPI.

'CPI inflation now likely to peak at circa 8.2 per cent in April and only come down to 6.5 per cent by the end of the year. Hard to see how households' real spending keeps rising.'

From energy bills to bread, fallout for British families

PETROL TO HIT NEW HEIGHTS

Fuel prices are already at a record high, with petrol costing an average of £1.49 a litre and diesel almost £1.53.

The invasion sent the price of Brent crude – the global oil benchmark – above $105 a barrel for the first time since August 2014.

Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude oil and analysts said the price could rise to $120 a barrel if supplies were restricted.

Such a rise would mean petrol prices could top £1.70 a litre.

Britain relies on Russia for almost a fifth of its diesel supply.

GAS BILLS TO TOP £3,000

Wholesale gas prices rose by 36 per cent yesterday.

If they stayed at that level, annual household bills could rise to £3,000 in October, according to Investec analyst Martin Young.

They are due to go up by 54 per cent to just under £2,000 when the price cap changes in April.

Britain takes about three per cent of its gas supplies from Russia, but wholesale gas prices are determined globally.

STOCK MARKET MAYHEM

The FTSE 100 index has suffered its biggest one-day fall since June 2020, wiping £90billion off the value of the UK's biggest listed companies.

Any prolonged impact on the financial markets will also affect British pensions, as most pension funds invest primarily in stocks and bonds.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research think tank has warned the crisis could also fuel inflation.

FOOD PRICES WILL RISE

Russia and Ukraine export almost a third of the world's wheat supplies, prompting fears of a global rise in the cost of bread.

The two countries account for around 29 per cent of global wheat exports, 19 per cent of world corn supplies and 80 per cent of sunflower oil exports.

World food prices are already near a ten-year high, driven by strong demand for wheat and dairy products, according to the UN food agency.

CYBER ATTACKS

Russia's cyber capabilities could see it launch attacks against the West.

Officials fear that the NHS, local government and banking systems could all be prime targets for Moscow.

The National Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning to businesses and institutions to beef up their defences in anticipation of a potential Russian attack.

MILLIONS OF REFUGEES

Ukraine's neighbour Poland is preparing for a massive influx of up to a million refugees fleeing the conflict.

Senior officials in the US have warned that up to five million people could try to escape to neighbouring countries.

Comments / 0

