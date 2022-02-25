ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Perry: Where will workers come from?

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9GAw_0eOWKlqo00

Seems like everywhere you go there are “Help Wanted” signs up in the windows and on the doors of establishments, some of which even list benefits (quite enticing benefits).

Even some of the large chain fast food restaurants, at least here in the far West Valley, are “window drive up, take out only” because they don’t have the help for the front counter or workers to clean the tables and toilets.

My question, where is “slow Joe” going to get all the workers for his “shovel ready” jobs to fix the potholes and spread the tar on existing streets, build bridges, improve mass transit, etc.?

You know the one, the one the taxpayers are going to pay for, the “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law?”

Come on man, where are you going to get the workers?

Bob Perry

Sun City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City, AZ
Government
City
Sun City, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
390
Followers
281
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.suncityindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy