Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s social media posts are causing ’emotional distress’

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s social media posts are causing her “emotional distress” as she asked a US court to ignore his attempts to slow down their divorce.

The reality star claims West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has added conditions to the divorce and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods.

The documents filed on behalf of Kardashian in Los Angeles Superior Court late on Wednesday are in response to the US rapper’s own recent filing.

Lawyers for Kardashian said it was clear that West was attempting to delay proceedings and is causing damage by doing so.

“Mr West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court filing says.

“Mr West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

In December, Kardashian asked the court to declare her legally single before the details of child custody and property are worked out.

This practice is common in complicated divorces.

In Wednesday’s filing the star said West had agreed to the move, known in court as bifurcation, in advance.

But West objected in in his own filing and raised a host of new issues on February 16.

At first it appeared there would be a smooth end to of one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 41-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian and the 44-year-old rap and fashion mogul, who were married nearly seven years and have four children.

Kardashian filed the petition for the split a year ago and two months later, West filed his response, which agreed on all the major points including child custody.

Neither discussed the split publicly and a prenuptial agreement prevented property fights.

But in recent months West has lashed out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and her boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The musician has aired complaints that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

In a personal declaration included with her filing on Wednesday, Kardashian said a judge declaring the two divorced might help with his moving on.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she said.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

