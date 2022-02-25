The Journey: OR Chorus to sing about the human experience

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association presents the Oak Ridge Chorus led by Choral Director Brenda Luggie in The Journey at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

This concert of songs focuses on shared human experiences. As part of ORCMA’s vision to be a more diverse and inclusive association, according to a news release, songs on the program are written or arranged by composers of color and/or female composers. “What is Home,” a special commissioned piece by Knoxville-based composer Jorge Variego is the focal piece on the concert.

Tickets are $15 in advance or at the door. Admission for Young Adults (ages 19 to 29) is $5. People 18 and younger receive free admission, but need a ticket. Visit https://orcma.org for more information.

“The Journey is part of ORCMA’s Season of Healing, and represents a part of ORCMA’s commitment to a form of social healing,” wrote Luggie. “The concert chronologically sends us from the concept of a journey through common elements of human life, including home, romantic and family relationships, and self-identity.”

“This concert is unique in that the purchase of nearly all of the songs to be performed are sponsored by individual donors or area businesses. We are grateful for their generous support and encourage anyone who is interested in sponsoring future pieces to contact the ORCMA office for more information,” said ORCMA’s Executive Director Lisa Muci Eckhoff.

Songs by the following composers and arrangers will be performed: Victor C. Johnson, Rosephanye Dunn Powell, Diana Saez, Will Lopes, Maria Grever, Raul Dominguez, Dale Trumbore, Alvin Trotman, Gwyneth Walker, Carol Hall, Remel Derrick, and Ysaye M. Barnwell.

Oak Ridge Chorus Principal Singers and music expenses are sponsored by Chuck Darling in memory of Dorothy Weight. The Oak Ridge Chorus Accompanist Chair is sponsored by the Jay Muci Family in memory of Herbert Eckhoff. Additional chorus funding is provided by Nancy Hardin, Penny Lukin, and Nancy Beth McNeill. Song sponsors will be acknowledged in the printed program and online at https://orcma.org/thejourney.

The Oak Ridge Chorus and Roane Choral Society will collaborate in their final concert of the season on May 1, in a performance of Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem. Persons interested in joining the Oak Ridge Chorus should contact the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA) office at (865) 483-5569. All are welcome.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA) is the home of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra, Oak Ridge Chorus and Chamber Music Series. Corporate funding and support for ORCMA’s 2021–2022 season is provided by UT-Battelle/Club ORNL, Spectra Tech Inc., First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Fund for Achieving Community Excellence, Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission & Tennessee Specialty Plates, Oak Ridge Public Library, Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information visit orcma.org.