Animals

'Build a Home for Your Backyard Bluebirds' virtual program

By The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for its First Thursday Nature Supper Club with local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, to learn about bluebirds.

"We’ll take a step-by-step approach in learning how to build a home for them and their soon-to-be families," stated a UT Arboretum Society news release. "The bluebird population was in decline 70 years ago until a national movement to create and place bluebird boxes brought them back.

"You provide your own stay-at-home supper, and we provide the nature as Stephen Lyn will entertain and teach us via Zoom on how to construct a bluebird nestbox. This program includes instruction on including special features to suit the bluebirds’ unique needs. A question-and-answer session will follow the educational and 'how to' portion of the program. "

The program is free, but registration is required to receive a link. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available. Contact UT Arboretum Education CoordinatorMichelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, the UT Arboretum Society’s educational programs are currently not on-site activities. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

