ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Renovations planned for both indoor, outdoor pool

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dC4m_0eOWHa6c00

A city board has approved a long-range plan which includes spending on the indoor and outdoor pool.

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved the Capital Improvements Program, a long-range plan for various city spending projects. It lists $90,000 for indoor pool resurfacing and code compliance and $5 million for outdoor pool renovation. It listed both as "maintenance programs." The indoor pool work is listed to take place in fiscal year 2023, while the outdoor pool project spending is spread out between fiscal years 2023 and 2025.

The projected numbers in the plan approved by Planning Commission for the outdoor pool are $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 and then another $250,000 in 2024 and, finally, $4.5 million in 2025. Jon Hetrick, city of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department director, has said the first two $250,000 amounts relate to the pool's design, and city manager Mark Watson said they may also cover studies. The last amount, the $4.5 million, Hetrick has said, is an amount for the actual construction of the pool, although he said this was a guess, not necessarily the amount the new pool will cost.

City of Oak Ridge Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten spoke about the indoor pool to Planning Commission at an earlier meeting.

"If you haven't been in it lately, it is crumbling," she told the commission. She said the broken tiles had caused injuries.

"Water wise, we'll save money in the long run and safety wise as well," she said.

In contrast, she said, the outdoor pool, which has drawn far more attention recently was "not a significant safety issue" even though it is "significantly losing a lot of water." She said this includes four to six inches of water leaking out during a day.

Hetrick talked about the future of the Oak Ridge Pool and has talked about replacing it with another pool on the same site. He said the city of Oak Ridge had to look at what the public wants in a future pool before going forward, whether that means building a similar pool that's there now or building something different.

City Manager Mark Watson told The Oak Ridger later that due to geological "shifting" below the pool, it might be possible to just make renovations to "salvage" the outdoor pool without completely rebuilding, but that those renovations would probably have to be extensive. He said studies were still ongoing as to what the best option would be.

Hetrick said that the outdoor pool will likely lose a season while being reconstructed, which makes preparing the indoor pool before that time more important.

The Capital Improvements Program (CIP) is a set of long-term capital projects — specific projects rather than ongoing expenses. Planning Commission will next send the CIP to City Council, which will have the final approval.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, email him at bpounds@oakridger.com and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance. As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian...
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Massachusetts’ statewide school mask mandate comes to an end

BOSTON (AP) — Many Massachusetts school children who returned to the classroom Monday after a weeklong vacation were no longer required to wear face coverings indoors. Gov. Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced early in February that they were lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate effective Monday and would instead leave masking requirements up to individual school districts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Watson
Reuters

Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

609
Followers
503
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy