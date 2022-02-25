ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomic City Invitational success

By The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
Jefferson Middle School FIRST Lego League teams hosted the 8th annual Atomic City Invitational on Jan. 15. Area teams were invited to come participate in the FIRST Lego League Cargo Connect challenge and alliance challenge, sumo bots, and Lego Great Ball Contraption.

Fifteen area teams entered 45 robots into the events, according to a news release.

The winners are below.

Cargo Connect Robot Challenge

  • First Place: NX36T
  • Second Place: Double Trouble
  • Third Place: Radioactive Brix-Jefferson Middle School
  • Rookie Award: Gadget Girls
  • Cargo Connect Alliance Challenge First Place: NX36T and Webb-Green
  • Second Place: Double Trouble and JC New Market
  • Sumo Bot First Place: Tuk Tuk - NX36T
  • Second Place: BigMacTruckDeluxe - Eagleton Middle School
  • Third place: Pita - Atomic Eagles - Jefferson Middle School

Great Ball Contraption

  • Control Freaks - Cherokee Middle School

"This event would not be possible without our volunteers," stated a news release from Oak Ridge Schools. "A special thank you to our head referees Bob and Margaret Slattery for the Cargo Connect Robot Challenges, Harold Shanafield for the Sumo Bots, and Eric Hartye for the Lego Great Ball Contraption. In addition, there were numerous volunteers from Oak Ridge High School FIRST Robotics Competition team 4265 Secret City Wildbots. A special thank you to the Tennessee Valley Lego Club for bringing the Lego Great Ball Contraption. Thank you to the sponsors of the JMS FIRST Lego League program: Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation, UT Battelle, Leidos, and Phil Yager Anderson County Commissioner. Thank you Phil Cox, Dr. Joshua Tipton, and Nicholas Corrigan, Jefferson Middle School administration for allowing us to host this event. Thank you Mikel Randolph, Ricky Johnson and Tina Morgan and the rest of the custodial staff for helping with this event. Thank you to TVA for bringing our special guest Spot from Boston Dynamics."

The 9th annual Atomic City Invitational is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023.

