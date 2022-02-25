UiPath: The RPA Leader Is In The Buy Zone With 2 Caveats

The AZEK Company has performed remarkably well over the past few years, with revenue and cash flows climbing nicely. The building products market in the US is significant in size. This is because it has to be. The country is so large and there are so many players competing in the housing and commercial real estate markets that there exists demand for a large number of players. One such firm that investors would be wise to take a look at is The AZEK Company (AZEK). In recent years, AZEK has exhibited attractive growth on its top line. Cash flows have also been trending higher at a nice clip. That growth looks set to continue through the company's 2022 fiscal year at least. And as a result, investors should anticipate further value creation by the business. Of course, such a rapidly growing enterprise does not come cheap. But shares are not as pricey as you might think. Although costly relative to similar firms, shares look to be, at worst, fairly valued and might actually be slightly underpriced given how rapidly business is expanding.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO