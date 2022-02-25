Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Lauren Sorrentino finger snap reveals 'bougee' side

Lauren Sorrentino has really let her hair down.

Lauren and husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are part of the cast trip to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” Last week, she butted heads with cast member Deena Cortese.

On the Thursday, Feb. 24, episode, she showed her “bougee” side. She snapped her fingers to get a waitress' attention because her margarita wasn't spicy enough.

“Oh my God, I was a server back in the day. You don't snap your fingers,” Deena said. “I'm freaking mortified right now.”

Blame it on the Boca Raton Resort, Lauren said.

“The reason I did the snap (is) because my parents have a house in Boca, (and) they were members of the Boca Resort,” said Lauren, a native of Holmdel, where she now lives with Mike and their son. “Like a very fancy Waldorf-Astoria thing, and anytime you wanted whatever, you (snap your fingers) to get someone and they come bring you everything.”

We suppose that would include spicy margaritas.

“Hands down, Lauren is the bougiest out of the three of us,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “I would go second but nobody tops Lauren.”

Last week, Lauren didn't like the food and bemoaned her lack of an allergy medicine before giving Deena a partial mom-shame. Deena pushed back on it but tweeted that it was all good between them after the show.

“Love you (Lauren),” tweeted Deena, adding a few kissy emojis. “All family argue! It’s normal lol.”

Lauren addressed her cantankerous behavior on the Feb. 17 episode with a “Jersey Shore” version of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” yelling-at-cat-at-dinner-table meme late Friday, Feb. 18, on Instagram. The post, which mentioned son Romeo, has subsequently been deleted.

“Clearly this week's episode was not my finest hour, but shocking to some I am a flawed human that was struggling at 5 months postpartum, along with severe ptsd from Romeo’s very scary and serious NICU stay,” Lauren said. “That was my first 24 hours away from him, hoping he was ok in a hotel room w family (of course he was but I was stressed). I was anxious and out of my comfort zone. I made some mistakes and lost my cool at dinner.”

At least Lauren didn't snap her fingers at the waitstaff. Whatever happens in the Florida Keys is definitely not staying in the Florida Keys.

Oh, also on the Feb. 24 episode, a dead body was found in a pool at the resort and Angelina Pivarnick almost caused a Covid outbreak among the roomies.

Angelina's luggage did not arrive when she did, thanks to the mischievous Mike, so she was going to break out of the filming bubble and grab some underwear at a Walgreens “2.7 miles” down the road.

“I don't care, I don't give a (blank),” said Angelina while being chased by a show producer and her husband. “I'm not wearing the same clothes all day!”

“Because of Covid you need to go back to the room,” said another producer off camera. “I'm not playing!”

Cooler heads prevailed and Angelina and her husband borrowed swimwear until their bags arrived.

“I don't know why Angelina is so upset,” Mike said. “I'm missing two of my seven bags. Do you see me flipping out? No!”

The dead body in the pool, who's not really dead, was an actor in a murder mystery prank pulled by Deena and husband Chris Buckner. It kind of went too well. Several cast members were crying.

“I feel like everyone's going to be mad at me,” Deena said. “I'm not trying to make them cry.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays on MTV.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.