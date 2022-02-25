Anderson County Chamber hosts annual Business & Awards Luncheon

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Annual Business & Awards Luncheon, Thursday, Feb. 10, at Faith Promise Church Anderson Campus in Clinton. The event was described by the Chamber as a huge success with 150 in attendance.

Pastor Robbie DeJarnette, with Faith Promise Church opened the event with prayer and introduction, according to a Chamber news release.

The Business Excellence Awards are given each year to members who have shown an impact on the community and the Chamber. These winners are nominated by the Chamber membership, the release stated.In addition to these awards, the newly added Non-Profit of the Year and the President’s Award were presented.

Excitement filled the room as Chamber President, Rick Meredith served as the master of ceremonies. An Italian lunch was catered by Apple Blossom Café & Catering. Past Chamber BoardChair Tammy Gross shared 2021 achievements and Chamber Board Chair Joey Smith shared a bit of Chamber history, as well as his vision for the Chamber, as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Chamber Board member Mollie Farrar presented the R.C. “Dudley” Hoskins Volunteer Awards created in honor of her late grandfather, who served as the first president of the Chamber 90 years ago. It was founded as the Clinton Businessman’s Association.

Congratulations to the 2021 award winners:

Business Excellence Award: Apple Blossom Café & Catering, accepted by Leigh Ann Young and Jimmy Taylor;

Business Excellence Award: Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, accepted by Mark Troutt and Rusty Wallace;

Business Excellence Award: UT-Battelle/ Oak Ridge National Laboratory , accepted by Thomas Zacharia;

R.C. “Dudley” Hoskins Volunteer Award: Amanda Brackett, United Way Anderson County;

R.C. “Dudley” Hoskins Volunteer Award: Scott Lane, Oak Ridge Utility District (ORUD) Natural Gas;

Woman Owned Business Excellence Award: Anderson County Family Chiropractic LLC, accepted by Jacqueline Berk;

Ambassador of the Year: Emily Rios, ORUD;

Young Professional of the Year: Taylor Martin;

Veteran Owned Business Excellence Award: Stephenson Realty & Auction, accepted by William “Bear” Stephenson;

Non-Profit of the Year: Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue, accepted by Corbin Cox;

Legacy Award: Tim Thompson, retired president of the Anderson County Economic Development Association; and

President’s Award: Sam Turner, Food City.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the Chamber Ambassadors who volunteered their time to assist in this event, Amy Allen, Amanda Brackett, Ann Gann, Tiffany Hawn, Jimmy Huddleston, Amy Jones, Emily Rios and Debbie Sellers.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce recognizes and appreciates their valued Chamber members and Community Partners for their investment and volunteer spirit in the community that contributes to the lifestyle we enjoy, making Anderson County a great place to work, live, & play. Here’s to the next 90 years!