Honolulu, HI

2 COVID vaccine clinics to open in Honolulu, Kahala

By Ray Anne Galzote
 3 days ago

The Queen's Health Systems will open two COVID vaccination clinics in Honolulu and Kahala as they begin to transition out of their Neal Blaisdell Center clinic.

