ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Ukrainian living in Arkansas reacts to the first 24 hours of Russian invasion

By Caitrin Assaf
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cReZK_0eOWHOi000

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Ukrainian living in North Little Rock feels the heartbreak of war differently as she watches her home be attacked from a continent away.

Marina – who goes by the name Marina Amdream – is still trying to wrap her head around the chaos. She’s been in Arkansas for 13 years, but her mother is still in Ukraine near the border as war strikes.

Amdream skypes her daily, checking in and getting updates from the ground. The latest – 57 civilians dead, 169 injured in just the first 17 hours. The soldier count is unknown.

Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

“It’s like a movie,” Amdream said. “It’s like it’s not real.”

She says she doesn’t understand the reasoning behind the invasion and explained how compassionate and peaceful Ukrainians are.

“We didn’t do anything to anybody,” she said. “We are just living our lives, go to work, go home, you know, be with our families, and then you invade us?”

On her latest phone call with her mom, who wished to keep her identity a secret, she explained what she was seeing. The town that she’s in hasn’t been hit directly; but Thursday, residents were placed under a state of emergency and ordered to locate the nearest bomb shelter.

Amdream hears from those on the frontlines that major transportation hubs are being targeted, even civilian areas.

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine, explosions heard

“They started bombing hospitals,” she said. “They’re kidnapping our soldiers already….we just hope that the whole world is going to stand up against this man [Putin] before it gets any worse.”

She and her mom wanted to thank Americans for their support, from President Biden and the federal government sending military aid and imposing sanctions, to normal everyday citizens voicing their heartbreak over the devastation and sending their prayers.

“your support, American and Arkansan support, gives us strength to fight,” Amdream said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ArkLaTexhomepage

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses Ukraine, COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly news briefing Friday morning to discuss rising tensions in Ukraine, the recent ice storm and the COVID-19 response in Arkansas. Hutchinson expressed his support for the county as they strive to protect their independence during the Russian invasion. He added that, moving forward, the United […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
ArkLaTexhomepage

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Russian World#Explosions#Ukrainians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

881
Followers
295
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy