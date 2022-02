It’s estimated that it will cost Upper Valley taxpayers nearly $700,000 to move the Chad and Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial to Ada County. Prosecutors and law enforcement filed paperwork last week with Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce stating what the cost to local taxpayers is expected to be should the trial be moved from Fremont County. Last year, Boyce cited intense media coverage concerning the Daybells in the community and ordered the Daybells’ trial held in Ada County.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO