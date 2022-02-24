ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

FSU offers 2025 athlete Taevion Swint

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State offered Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola freshman athlete Taevion Swint on Thursday. Swint...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Ole Miss offers four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Ole Miss offered one of the country's top 2023 linebackers on Saturday. The Rebels pulled the trigger on Jayvant Brown, a 6-0, 220-pounder out of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School. Brown is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 13 linebacker and the No. 34 player in the state of Florida's 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Another strong start for FSU in 7-1 victory over Samford

No. 10 Florida State defeated Samford, 7-1, on Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles used a collection of extra-base hits to post their offensive numbers, while they got another strong start by Bryce Hubbart on the mound. Hubbart improved to 2-0 on the season as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 64, UVA 63 - FINAL

SECOND HALF - FSU 64, UVA 63. - Matthew Cleveland hits a 40-footer to give FSU a 64-63 lead as time expires. Review confirms it is good. Cleveland finished with 20. - Armaan Franklin nails a jumper with a second remaining to give the Cavaliers the lead. - Matthew Cleveland...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Meet the Notre Dame Football Committed Class of 2023

The future of the Notre Dame football program is extremely bright. The Fighting Irish have had quite the run over the past few seasons including two trips to the College Football Playoffs over the past four seasons and just barely missed it in 2021. The staff has recruited well over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida takes care of business vs. Georgia, wins easily

Charleston Southern transfer and Athens, Ga., native Phlandrous Fleming made a name for himself in the Florida fanbase in all the wrong ways after openly celebrating Georgia's win in the national championship in football in January, trolling local Florida fans on social media a bit in the process. He later...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Four-star cornerback Ethan Nation has Ole Miss visit scheduled next weekend

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects will be in Oxford on March 5. That's when Ethan Nation, who holds 50 offers, will visit head coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program. Nation, a 5-10, 165-pounder, is out of Roswell (Ga.) High School. He is a four-star prospect with a grade of 0.9309. Nation is rated as the No. 21 cornerback in the country and the No. 18 overall player in the state of Georgia's 2023 class. He holds reported SEC offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as only Missouri and Vanderbilt have not pulled the trigger. Outside of the SEC, he has been offered by Clemson, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jackson State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, N.C. State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee State, UAB, UCF, USC, Utah, Texas-San Antonio, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wisconsin La Crosse and Jacksonville State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fleming goes ham in hometown vs. rival Bulldogs

When the ball was launched into the air for tipoff on Saturday against Georgia, there was a feeling of familiarity for guard Phlandrous Fleming, a one-year transfer from Charleston Southern suiting up for Florida. He'd been in Stegeman Coliseum before. Fleming was part of a state championship game there with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Keiwan Ratliff
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ loss to Florida

A competitive first half of action was far from enough for Georgia to snap their recent losing skid Saturday. The Bulldogs hung tight with the Gators early on but couldn’t keep up in an 84-72 loss. Georgia was unable to slow down Florida’s 3-point shooting or guard Phlandrous Fleming, the Athens native who showed out with a game-high 27 points.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

How to watch Ole Miss host Texas A&M in men's hoops Saturday

The Ole Miss men's basketball team will return home tonight after a two-game road trip to welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to town after having gone over the Bryan-College Station near the beginning of SEC play in January. Texas A&M won in a way they often have this season, by...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 23, South Carolina 13; First Half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 24 Alabama (18-10, 8-7 SEC) will host South Carolina (17-10, 8-7) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The SEC game will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. The Crimson Tide begins its final homestand of the year when it welcomes the Gamecocks to town for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

No. 1 Texas clinches series with 2-0 win over Alabama

Consensus No. 1 Texas remained unbeaten on the season on Saturday afternoon with a fast-paced 2-0 series-clinching win over Alabama at a chilly UFCU Disch-Falk Field. In two games thus far in the series, Texas has yet to allow a run to the Crimson Tide, and that accomplishment today can be attributed to starting pitcher Tristan Stevens who dealt six scoreless innings in his second start of the season. In 92 pitches, Stevens allowed just four hits and struck out four batters.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Hurricanes lose lead in final seconds, fall to Hokies

The Miami Hurricanes lost 71-70 to Virginia Tech on Saturday. Kameron McGusty scored 15 points, Isaiah Wong added 14 points while Charlie Moore had 11 points and nine assists for the Hurricanes. Miami (20-9, 12-6 ACC) dropped to fourth in the ACC with two games left at Boston College and...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

NFL Draft 2022: Georgia DT Jordan Davis a 'polarizing player,' per NFL scout

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was among college football's most dominant players this past year and a driving force behind a team that captured the national championship. But according to NFL Network scout Daniel Jeremiah, Davis is a difficult player to project as a pro. "Jordan Davis I would say...
NFL
247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn suffered its third conference loss in Knoxville on Saturday, falling to Tennessee 67-62. A shaky second-half performance was somewhat resolved with a last-minute four-point play by Jabari Smith, but the Tigers were unable to hold on. Smith was the focal point of the Auburn offense,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LSU baseball: Tigers have makings of national title contender under Jay Johnson

LSU baseball is stacked in 2022. The Tigers could contend, and win, a national title later this spring under new head coach Jay Johnson, who came to the program from Arizona in June 2021. Former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson thinks the Tigers can put it all together, especially with their offense.
MLB
247Sports

No. 17 Tennessee rallies from down 11 to beat No. 3 Auburn, 67-62

Tennessee finally solved the Auburn riddle. The answer was big shots and suffocating defense. The 17th-ranked Vols trailed the third-ranked Tigers by 11 points early in the second half, but scored 11 straight to tie the game and 17 of game's next 19 on their way to a 67-62 win Saturday afternoon in front of a capacity crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Nebraska in 2022 home finale

Penn State wraps up 2021-22 regular-season home schedule when struggling Nebraska visits the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday evening. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. and can be seen on BTN. Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions are 12-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten coming off Friday night’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS

