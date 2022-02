PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help in an ongoing motor vehicle theft investigation. Detectives state that the auto theft occurred in the Walnut Hill section of West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:30 PM on February 2nd, 2022. Three young males were walking along the 200 block of South 45th Street when they attempted to jump into a running vehicle that was double-parked along the street. One of the males was able to get into the driver’s seat and drove several hundred feet before bailing out of the car, which caused it to crash into a stopped vehicle. Sitting inside the stolen vehicle, were two young children, who were not injured.

