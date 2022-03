Rutgers will have its full lineup this weekend in Nebraska, but there are still some questions to be answered. Starters Sebastian Rivera (knee) and Rob Kanniard (nose) will enter the Big Ten Championships, head coach Scott Goodale said Monday. But Rivera’s workload in Lincoln remains undetermined. The three-time All-American, ranked third nationally at 141 pounds, was injured in the Scarlet Knights’ win over Princeton on Feb. 18. He managed to finish that bout, but sat out the regular season finale against Columbia the following day.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO