Life Story: Cable recalled as philanthropist, businessman, athlete

EAU CLAIRE — Richard “Dick” Cable left a mark as one of the finest Wisconsin Badgers basketball players of his era and a national leader in the insurance industry, but many will remember him more for his contributions as a philanthropist.

After retiring as head of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. office in Eau Claire in 1993, Cable dedicated himself to giving back to his community, notably as one of the co-founders of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

“Dick was very philanthropic. He just was always thinking about the community,” said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

Cable died Thursday, Feb. 17, after a short bout with cancer. He was 88.

“I’m just so sad that he has passed,” Bornick said. “We’re really going to miss him and the impression he made in the community, but his legacy will live on and grants from his family fund will continue to go out and benefit the community forever.”

Not only was Cable one of 12 members of the Community Foundation’s founding board of trustees in 1997, but he served as the first board chair for the group. He and his late wife, Marlene, also are members of the foundation’s Legacy Society because they included the organization in their estate plan.

Cable, who was inducted into the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame in 2015, was known to sum up his philosophy about giving by quoting one of his mentors: “We made it here, and we want to leave it here.”

In addition to making many donations to a variety of local nonprofit organizations through the Dick and Marlene Cable Family Fund, the Cables were major donors to community cornerstones Phoenix Park and Pablo Center at the Confluence.

“Helping those in need was very important to Dick, but he also knew the importance of education and how the arts were important to improving the quality of life in Eau Claire,” Bornick said. “His grants were very well-rounded.”

Cable, who graduated in 1955 as the career scoring leader of the Badgers with 1,180 points, was chair of the former men’s basketball players group that helped organize fundraising for the Kohl Center where the team plays home games today in Madison. He also led efforts to buy a fine-art Heritage Edition of the St. John’s Bible for display at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The Cables were honored for their philanthropic efforts with the Good Samaritan Award from the former Luther Hospital and the Chippewa Valley Professional Fundraisers’s Philanthropic Award.

On a personal level, those who knew Dick Cable recognized him as a caring individual.

“He was like your best friend,” Bornick said. “He always made you feel welcome and appreciated, and he wanted everyone to see the best in themselves.”

Few people knew that better or longer than Dick Fleming, who was friends with Cable for more than 70 years, beginning as juniors in high school when they forged a bond despite playing basketball for opposing teams — Fleming for Marshfield and Cable for Stevens Point.

The pair went on to attend UW-Madison at the same time, serve in the military together and then share an office for years at Northwestern Mutual in Eau Claire.

At the agency, Fleming recalled that Cable regularly would wake up and go to work at 3:30 or 4 a.m.

“Work in Dick’s case meant considering each of his agents, their unique and special needs, and how he could support their success and well-being,” Fleming said, noting that during stressful times he took comfort in knowing Cable was working on solutions.

“He is the most quiet philanthropist and positive deed-doer that I have ever know,” Fleming said of Cable.

State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Brunswick, befriended Cable through a tennis group. They shared a special bond over Cable’s favorite hymn, “Breathe on Me, Breath of God.”

After Petryk, a professional musican, found out the hymn was the center of his friend’s prayer life, he learned it and performed it for Cable in October 2020. In mid-2021, shortly after Cable’s cancer diagnosis, Petryk followed Cable’s wishes by recording a CD of the hymn in which Petryk performed vocals, piano and strings.

A thrilled Cable indicated one of his top priorities was getteng a copy of the CD into the hands of family and friends.

“If I could leave but one message to my family and friends as I leave this life, it would be the words and music of this song,” Petryk recalled Cable saying.

The duo since has distributed 167 copies and gone on to get Pablo Center staff to make a video to go with the recording that was posted Jan. 4 on YouTube and can be seen at youtu.be/mlW4Z6Qn27A.

“I’m so glad he got to see it,” Petryk said, adding that Cable started more than 50 Bible study groups in the Chippewa Valley. “He was one of the most remarkable men I’ve ever met. I am so blessed I got to know him as a dear friend.”

Petryk will fulfill one final wish for his friend this weekend by performing “Breathe on Me, Breath of God” at Cable’s funeral.

Services for Cable will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home.