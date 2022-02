Men’s basketball take on their third round opponent Lufkin on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at Tyler Junior College. The Regional Quarterfinal playoff tips off at 6 P.M. on Tuesday. Sulphur Springs takes on a Lufkin team that took care of Forney in the Area round 59-41 Friday to move on to the third round.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO