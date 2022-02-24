ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CDC To Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines Friday

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP/CBS) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter. That will...

boston.cbslocal.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC could change mask requirements soon

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — With a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and infections, the CDC is taking steps to loosen mask requirements. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is set to meet with the White House on Wednesday, and a new masking plan could be released as early as next week. The agency said that it is premature […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

CDC contemplating change to mask guidance in coming weeks

The leading US health officials said on Wednesday that the nation is moving closer to the point that Covid-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle...
U.S. POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

CDC Eases Face Mask Restrictions for Parts of the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased its recommendations for face mask-wearing across a significant swath of the U.S. "We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our community from COVID-19," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a call with reporters on Friday.
TRAVEL
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement

On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
KIDS
Mother Jones

The CDC Just Released New Mask Guidance Impacting 70 Percent of Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. If you are among the 70 percent of Americans who live in an area with low or medium Covid risk, you can finally ditch your mask, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. And don’t feel like you need to keep your social distance, either.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

CDC issues new guidance on mask use

In a widely expected move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for the use of masks and other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. While the precautions people should take—vaccinations and mask use—are largely unchanged, the metrics that will trigger changes in suggested precautions will shift from being focused purely on case counts to including information on the severity of cases and hospital capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CDC may update indoor mask guidance as states loosen restrictions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it may soon loosen its COVID mask guidance, as a growing number of states have already dropped indoor mask mandates for businesses. "We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CDC loosens COVID-19 indoor mask guidance, including for schools

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved Friday to loosen federal mask-wearing guidance for counties deemed to be at "low" or "medium" risk – including in schools. Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings and the agency announced a change to the metric it uses in recommending the face coverings – shifting from looking at COVID-19 cases counts to a more comprehensive view about a community's risk from the virus. Roughly 70% of Americans live in low- or medium-risk counties.
EDUCATION
contagionlive.com

CDC Changes Mask Guidance Based on Local Risk Levels

This is broken down into counties that are either high, medium, or low level categories. Many areas of the US are able to go without masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its updated mask guidance based on the state county people live in and the incidence rates there.
PUBLIC HEALTH

