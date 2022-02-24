ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run collision

By Jane Florance, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Glendale police identified the man killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night and are seeking help from the public to identify the driver responsible.

Vernell Whiterock, 37, was crossing the intersection near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when he was hit by a car, according to Glendale Police Department.

Police responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived on the scene and found Whiterock in the road, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police had not identified a suspect as of Thursday evening.

Police described the car as a "2013 to 2019 silver Nissan Sentra with windshield and front-end damage."

They are asking for the public's help to identify the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for potential reward of up to $1,000, or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

