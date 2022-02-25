The Daily 02-24-22: Here's what SF's new downtown Ikea mega mall will look like

945 Market Street, San Francisco. (Andrew Chamings/SFGATE)

More details have emerged on what the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) Ikea mall coming to San Francisco's mid-Market will look like after the first European site of its city concept opened Wednesday.

The Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture juggernaut opened its new foray into malls in London this week, and it looks nothing like the mazy floor plans we're used to finding on a trip to Ikea.

Quick updates from SFGATE:

More than 1,000 people gathered in front of San Francisco’s City Hall Thursday afternoon to protest Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine .

The rally, which filled Civic Center Plaza, began with hundreds of people singing the Ukrainian national anthem, a moment that brought some to tears.

Gas prices skyrocketed across the country in the wake of the invasion, but the spike is especially dramatic in California.

Meanwhile, one California GOP politician — who was conspicuously the only member of the state's House Republican delegation to not provide comment condemning Russia — faced criticism for his Ukraine remarks.

For more, our online photo editor put together this collection of photos showing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere... the Bay Area's final mask mandate holdout announced an expected end to the rule for vaccinated individuals next week.

In food news, Square Pie Guys plan to open a new Detroit-style pizza spot at a historic SF location featuring sweeping waterfront views.

Speaking of food, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists ahead of the much-anticipated return of its prestigious James Beard Awards ceremony — the first in two years. SF is well represented in 9 categories.

Finally, local musicians are frustrated by a 'pay-to-play' controversy at a Bay Area club, so they decided to throw their own event in response: ‘Petty Fest.’

More headlines from SFGATE:

