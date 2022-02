In the debut book by Ben Detrick and Andrew Kuo, The Joy of Basketball, the two authors take a kaleidoscopic and enjoyable look at the modern NBA. Loving the NBA today is often about being part of a culture as much as it is about being a fan of the game itself. Basketball fandom today is an unofficial and wide-ranging world with its own language and set of signifiers. Together, Ben Detrick and Andrew Kuo have given voice to this culture in their new book, The Joy of Basketball: An Encyclopedia of the Modern Game. Their first book, it is a beautiful and engaging read that will be delightful for hardcore fans, as well as for casual ones who enjoy watching the occasional game and are eager to dive deeper into the world of the modern NBA.

NBA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO