National Hurricane Center officials visit Lafourche to discuss Ida. Here's what they know

As leaders of the National Hurricane Center addressed local officials Wednesday about Hurricane Ida's impact, the power went out at the Larose Civic Center.

The irony was not lost on those in attendance.

“This is a more realistic summary of Ida than what we anticipated,” said Michael Brennan, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 4 storm that made landfall Aug. 29 in Port Fourchon ripped down buildings, blew off roofs and knocked down hundreds of utility poles that left over a million people without electricity.

Hosted by the South Lafourche Levee District, Wednesday’s forum included presentations from Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, and others from the weather agency. Attending were emergency officials from Terrebonne and Lafourche, along with others who deal with storm response and recovery in the area.

“This was a historic storm,” said Windell Curole, general manager of the South Lafourche Levee District. “It was really powerful. It was the most wind that’s ever hit this area. It’s really important to understand how much water and wind hit each area. It takes a while to get the most accurate information and that’s still part of the process.”

Brennan gave an overview of what experts know about Ida so far based on the available information. Among highlights:

The system developed into a strong Category 4 storm in just 77 hours, packing 150 mph winds, Brennan said.

Ida is tied with Hurricane Laura as the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States. The top four are Florida’s Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, Hurricane Camille in 1969, Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Ida produced 10.2 feet of storm surge in Grand Isle and dumped 15 inches of rain over Ponchatoula. The storm directly killed four people in Louisiana and 26 died from heat, carbon monoxide poisoning and other medical issues.

Ida was the strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana west of the mouth of the Mississippi River, officials said. The storm caused $75 billion in damage, more than all the tropical storms and hurricanes combined in the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

“Hurricanes don’t care about your timeline,” Graham said. “When you look at the timeline of Ida, it seems quick. That’s not rare and is actually pretty common. The biggest storms are fast.”

Ida’s forecast remained consistent from its formation to its destructive landfall, Brennan said.

“It’s one of the most aggressive initial intensity forecasts the Hurricane Center ever made,” he said. “The NHC track forecasts were very consistent in showing the hurricane making landfall in Louisiana. That consistency of messaging is something we really strive for because we realize people are making life or death decisions about evacuations, planning and preparations.”

Though there have been anecdotal reports of sustained winds exceeding 150 mph, Brennan said based on current data Ida is still being classified as a Category 4 hurricane. However, that can change as investigators review more information.

“We go back and do a post-analysis of every storm,” Brennan said. “In the heat of the storm we have just a few minutes to try to make sense of all the data we’re looking at, including aircraft and radar. We have to make snap decisions. After the fact, we have the luxury of time to look at all the data that’s available to make our best post analysis of Ida. We’re still undergoing that process now. Our intensity estimate is really based on the aircraft data right up to landfall, and all of that data suggested Ida was a Category 4.”

Graham urged residents not to focus too much attention on the category of a hurricane but rather its potential impact.

“Little wiggles matter,” he said. “Had Hurricane Laura hit 20 miles to the west, that made a difference of 10 to 15 feet of storm surge in Lake Charles. Twenty miles can make a giant difference. If the center moves, everything else moves. There’s no such thing as just a tropical storm or a Cat 1. It’s about the impact. We’ve got to make sure the public knows that just because a storm isn’t strong as Ida it doesn’t mean there won’t be impacts.”

Another hurricane season begins June 1.

