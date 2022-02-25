ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

A Perfect Opportunity for Reinvention

By Reviewed by Hara Estroff Marano
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics from the U.S. Labor Department show how the pandemic has radically reordered American society. Stanford Professor Nicholas Bloom has stated that "Work life in America will never be the same." Whern considering personal life changes, it is important to ask yourself whether you're running away from something or...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Prevent Partnerships from Deteriorating

It's difficult to maintain a partnership over time, be it romantic or professional. In a romantic relationship, both partners can benefit from having some level of independence. In a business partnership, having a similar work ethic may be more important than a complementary skillset. The partnership highway is littered with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
psychologytoday.com

Learn the Important Difference Between Emotions and Feelings

Emotions and feelings are not the same thing, despite people using the words interchangeably. Emotions are real-time data sparked by sensations in the body. Feelings can be more biased, altered by mental misconceptions. Developing emotional awareness helps you go straight to the source, preventing reactivity and false beliefs. Many people...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Bloom
psychologytoday.com

Is Splitting Only Done by Those with BPD?

Splitting is seen in those with depression, anxiety, PTSD, NPD, ASPD, and other disorders. Splitting is also called all-or-nothing-thinking, dichotomous thinking, and black-and-while thinking. You can learn to control your tendency to split. There is a false belief that "splitting" is only done by those with borderline personality disorder (BPD)....
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Peter Drucker Approach to Change

Change was a major influence on Peter Drucker’s life and work. He encouraged people to embrace change and consider it an opportunity, rather than a threat. Organizations and individuals, he urged, must be organized for constant change. Because of the pandemic, we’ve received a never-asked-for crash course in change....
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Can a Self-Help Book Really Change Your Life?

As a genre, self-help books promise that fulfillment can be attained by sheer individual will. That offer is seductive, and in the midst of a global pandemic and public distress, many readers have stocked up on titles that foreground individual healing, such as Bessel van der Kolk’s ever in-demand The Body Keeps the Score. It can provide solace, Eleanor Cummins wrote in The Atlantic, but the book addresses only a specific kind of suffering: personal, psychological trauma. Some conflicts require different frameworks or communal responses.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Terri Kozlowski

Actually, Wholeness Is Simply Loving Your Authentic Self

Your wholeness has always been intact. Your ego lies to you about being broken. Discover your authentic self and see how wonderful you are.Terri Kozlowski. Do you think you’re broken or not normal because of past trauma or missteps you have taken? It’s not true because the reality is everyone is whole. What many call damaged are just the masks, labels, and armor that hide the authentic being underneath. So, what you project to others seems fragmented.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Scientific Research#Stanford University#Emotion#U S Labor Department#The U S Labor Department#American#The Los Angeles Times#Omicronic
psychologytoday.com

11 Nuanced Words for "Anger"

If you’re going to express anger, it should reflect the nuance of your feeling. Sometimes, “angry” doesn’t quite do it. Here are 11 more nuanced words for “angry.” See if one or more belongs in your verbal or written toolkit. A word about the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

7 Tips for Dealing with Loneliness

According to research published by the American Medical Association, loneliness can be worse for your overall health than smoking or obesity. When it strikes and you don't have some defenses in place, it can be a very difficult experience. Here are a few ways some other people have gotten through their times of being lonely, and a few activities you can engage in, both to keep your social skills honed and to combat the loneliness that is part of the isolation blues.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Decoding Behavior With Thoughts and Feelings

Personality is defined by an individual’s characteristic patterns of thought, emotion, and behavior. Behavioristic personality descriptions focus only on observable behavioral traits. Behavioral traits are completely ambiguous in meaning without knowing underlying thoughts and emotions. "Saying nice things" can imply optimism, people-pleasing, or manipulativeness, depending on associated thoughts and...
MENTAL HEALTH
AlyzSE

Relationship advice through the lens of your rearview

Have you sacrificed your feelings, values, needs, joys or life dreams in order to sustain a relationship? Here's the brutal truth - if you have, that partner was not right for you. Your partner should want these things for you as much as you do for them. If you are not working together to identify, adjust and work toward fulfillment for each partner, that relationship is fractured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
psychologytoday.com

Optimism, My New Old Superpower

Genuine optimism is truly a superpower. It gives us the power to see things differently, to mitigate the hard stuff. Optimism is different from stuffing feelings. Optimism can be learned during childhood as a coping mechanism and turn into a superpower later in life. My friend Mary Beth likes to...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The scientist hoping to reinvent how we treat chronic pain

MIT Professor Fan Wang wants to develop new ways to help relieve chronic pain, achieved by studying and potentially modifying the brain’s own pain control mechanisms. Her recent work has identified an “off switch” for pain, located in the brain’s amygdala. She hopes that finding ways...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Why It's a Good Thing That Most People Don't Care About You

We evolved to care about what others think about us. Our preoccupation with what others think about us causes us a lot of unnecessary suffering. Liberating ourselves from unnecessary suffering is a key to greater levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Most of us care quite a bit about what...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Take the 30-Day Positive Messaging Challenge

If knowledge is power, wisdom is discernment. Wisdom tends to come after experiencing life’s inevitable hard knocks. People make mistakes and learn lessons through the experience. Over time, wisdom can be gained. With this thought in mind, I found it interesting that older people have been found to respond favorably to positive health messages that are motivating over negative messages that tend to be more fear-based (Notthoff & Carstensen, 2014; Strough et al., 2015; Sullivan & Lachman, 2016). I personally wonder if this doesn’t apply to everyone. Anecdotally, I have heard that Psychology Today contributors tend to find that their positive-based posts are read more than other items. (Trending topics like narcissism remain popular because we love reading things that help us understand and validate our painful encounters with other people.) Still, if positive messages are more motivating for people who have lived longer and have generally gained more knowledge and wisdom, wouldn’t it make sense to try to employ positive messaging with others in our lives?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Destroys a Person From the Inside Out

A partner with narcissistic tendencies may not exhibit these qualities until the person trusts him or her. The narcissist continually invalidates the person's feelings. Eventually the person doubts most of what she feels and thinks. A narcissist distorts a person's empathy and introspectiveness, making her think they are character flaws...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Important Reasons to Get Your Hearing Tested

Masks make it hard for everyone to hear — hearing loss or not — but if you are struggling to hear more than the average person, it may not be the mask, it may be your hearing. Hearing loss often comes on gradually, making it hard to notice at first. It may seem like everyone has started mumbling or the speakers on the television have stopped working properly. It can be upsetting and frustrating, especially since it now takes more effort to communicate effectively. Conversing with people with masks will make it harder still, since you are losing important clues like facial expressions and lip movements that you may have been using to decipher speech.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome and What Is One Way Out of It?

Broken Heart Syndrome (BHS) is a medical condition affecting the cardiac system and brought about, at least in part, by intense emotions. Sometimes Broken Heart Syndrome is brought about by acute physical illness, including COVID-19, or major surgery. Other times, Broken Heart Syndrome occurs because of intensive psychological experiences such...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy