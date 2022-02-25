ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'It’s a dream come true': Oti Mabuse to perform on Dancing On Ice alongside Torvill and Dean in a 'special performance' - days after confirming her Strictly exit

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She recently quit the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the show.

But Oti Mabuse will dance on screen this weekend as she will perform on stage for ITV's rival competition Dancing On Ice, alongside Torvill and Dean.

The professional dancer, 31, has starred as judge for this year's series after stepping in as John Barrowman's replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjfS9_0eOWBqlk00
'It’s a dream come true': Oti Mabuse, 31, is set to perform on Dancing On Ice alongside Torvill and Dean in a 'special performance' on this weekend's show - after quitting Strictly

It has been revealed that Oti will dance on a stage in the centre of the ice rink for this weekend's installment of the show alongside the skating legends.

In an interview with The Sun, Oti gushed: 'I’m so honoured that Jayne and Christopher have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance.

'It’s a dream come true to debut my I Am Here tour on Dancing On Ice this Sunday!'

She added in a statement: 'Someone pinch me! Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life! My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.

'I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM72B_0eOWBqlk00
Dream: Oti gushed: 'I’m so honoured that Jayne and Christopher have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance'

Jayne added: 'We always love to experiment with new ideas and it was so much fun working alongside Oti on this brand new routine.'

Christopher said: 'This is an exciting performance which showcases dance and skating perfectly. We have loved working with Oti and the collaboration was hugely exciting for us all.'

It has been reported that Dancing On Ice bosses have signed up Oti as a judge for a second series after she's proved a success so far this year.

She joined the DOI panel alongside Ashley Banjo, 33, Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, for the current series and she is said to have impressed with her 'good vibes' and 'infectious' nature.

A source told The Sun: 'Oti has been asked to return for next year. She has been a huge hit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296zoN_0eOWBqlk00
New role: She joined the DOI panel alongside Ashley Banjo, 33, Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, for the current series and she is said to have impressed audiences

They continued: 'Oti is already very much part of the Dancing On Ice family - she fits in so well. She is full of good vibes and just makes everyone laugh. She is so infectious. She's here to stay hopefully!'

The news comes after Oti quit the BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing to become the show's first millionaire professional dancer.

The two-time winner will now be able to maximise her earning potential after relinquishing her BBC contract, allowing her to take up lucrative deals with fashion and beauty brands.

MailOnline revealed big name companies have already approached Oti's management following her announcement earlier this week that she would be leaving the show after seven years.

MailOnline contacted ITV and a representative for Oti for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPorM_0eOWBqlk00
Line-up: Oti was joined by Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and guest judge Arlene Phillips for Musicals Week and has since quit the BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing

Related
Telegraph

Oti Mabuse to leave Strictly Come Dancing for ITV

Oti Mabuse is to leave Strictly Come Dancing after being poached by ITV. Mabuse spent seven years as a professional dancer on the BBC One Saturday night show, winning the trophy with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020. But she has now taken the “difficult” decision to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Oti Mabuse announces departure from Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse has announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the BBC show. The professional dancer joined the Strictly family in 2015 and has the only pro to have won the show in consecutive years. The 31-year-old was crowned the winner of the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher before lifting the glitterball again in 2020 with Bill Bailey An official statement posted to the official Strictly Twitter account read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Banjo
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
John Barrowman
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Oti Mabuse: Strictly Come Dancing dancer quits show after seven years

Oti Mabuse is quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.The South African dancer told fans that she “can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been” in a social media post confirming the news.In a statement, the hit BBC dance competition stated: “Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.“She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Strictly stars share heartbroken reactions after Oti Mabuse leaves show

Oti Mabuse announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing on Tuesday morning and it's not just fans of the show who are sad to see her go. Plenty of her fellow professional dancers and former celebrity partners have been flooding her social media with sad messages after her exit as well as well wishes for the future.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing On Ice#Strictly Come Dancing#Itv
Daily Mail

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid says women at ITV have an 'incredible sisterhood' as they pose for group photo to celebrate International Women's Day

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has said the ITV daytime female presenters have an 'incredible sisterhood' following their International Women's Day campaign. The broadcaster, 51, was among 27 female TV stars featured in the stunning photo taken by Amy Brammall earlier this month in the run-up to International Women's Day on March 8.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield admits dreams to do Strictly Come Dancing

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has revealed that he'd love to take part in a future series of Strictly Come Dancing. The Academy Award-nominated actor, who just scored a second nod for his performance as real-life playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's all-singing, all-dancing Tick, Tick... Boom, stopped by The Graham Norton Show to promote his new movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Oti Mabuse and husband Marius share intimate moment after quitting Strictly

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Lepure are gearing up for their I Am Here tour – and the couple gave fans a sneak peek into rehearsals on Thursday, and wow!. The professional dancers, who have been married since 2014, showed off their skill as they shared a passionate embrace on their dancefloor. Wearing in black leggings and a coordinating top, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti looked fabulous whilst dancing with her man, who was also dressed in black.
THEATER & DANCE
