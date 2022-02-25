'It’s a dream come true': Oti Mabuse to perform on Dancing On Ice alongside Torvill and Dean in a 'special performance' - days after confirming her Strictly exit

She recently quit the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the show.

But Oti Mabuse will dance on screen this weekend as she will perform on stage for ITV's rival competition Dancing On Ice, alongside Torvill and Dean.

The professional dancer, 31, has starred as judge for this year's series after stepping in as John Barrowman's replacement.

'It’s a dream come true': Oti Mabuse, 31, is set to perform on Dancing On Ice alongside Torvill and Dean in a 'special performance' on this weekend's show - after quitting Strictly

It has been revealed that Oti will dance on a stage in the centre of the ice rink for this weekend's installment of the show alongside the skating legends.

In an interview with The Sun, Oti gushed: 'I’m so honoured that Jayne and Christopher have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance.

'It’s a dream come true to debut my I Am Here tour on Dancing On Ice this Sunday!'

She added in a statement: 'Someone pinch me! Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life! My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.

'I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance.'

Dream: Oti gushed: 'I’m so honoured that Jayne and Christopher have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance'

Jayne added: 'We always love to experiment with new ideas and it was so much fun working alongside Oti on this brand new routine.'

Christopher said: 'This is an exciting performance which showcases dance and skating perfectly. We have loved working with Oti and the collaboration was hugely exciting for us all.'

It has been reported that Dancing On Ice bosses have signed up Oti as a judge for a second series after she's proved a success so far this year.

She joined the DOI panel alongside Ashley Banjo, 33, Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, for the current series and she is said to have impressed with her 'good vibes' and 'infectious' nature.

A source told The Sun: 'Oti has been asked to return for next year. She has been a huge hit.'

New role: She joined the DOI panel alongside Ashley Banjo, 33, Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, for the current series and she is said to have impressed audiences

They continued: 'Oti is already very much part of the Dancing On Ice family - she fits in so well. She is full of good vibes and just makes everyone laugh. She is so infectious. She's here to stay hopefully!'

The news comes after Oti quit the BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing to become the show's first millionaire professional dancer.

The two-time winner will now be able to maximise her earning potential after relinquishing her BBC contract, allowing her to take up lucrative deals with fashion and beauty brands.

MailOnline revealed big name companies have already approached Oti's management following her announcement earlier this week that she would be leaving the show after seven years.

MailOnline contacted ITV and a representative for Oti for comment.